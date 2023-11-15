[New Market Report] Malic Acid Market Size, Share, Installed Base, Operating Rates, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Malic Acid Market size is valued at US$ 190.1 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Malic acid is a naturally occurring organic acid that is widely used in various food and beverage applications as a flavor enhancer, pH regulator, and chelating agent. It is also used in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and animal feed industries. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for malic acid in the food and beverage industry due to its applications in the production of sour candies, fruit-flavored beverages, and other food products.

The global malic acid market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing demand for sour and tart-flavored food products. The growing demand for malic acid in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the malic acid market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the malic acid market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the malic acid market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Malic Acid Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, the market can be segmented into food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. The food and beverage segment are expected to hold a dominant share of the market due to the growing demand for sour and tart-flavored products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 190.1 million Market Size Forecast US$ 272.8 million Growth Rate 5.3% Dominant Segment Food & Beverage Industry Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising technological advancements

Expanding applications of malic acid

Development of food & Beverage Industry Companies Profiled Tate & Lyle, Cargill

Jungbunzlauer

Foodchem International Corporation

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Polynt

Nacalai Tesque, Inc.

Yongsan Chemicals

Prinova Group LLC

American Ingredients Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the malic acid market include,

In November 2022, Bartek Ingredient Inc., launched innovative products named as EasyAcid Malic Solution and Pecmate Pectin Enhancer.

In July 2020, Polynt SpA expanded its maleic anhydride capacity in the Morris, Illinois, site. The company built a 50,000-ton capacity greenfield maleic anhydride plant.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the malic acid market growth include Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Jungbunzlauer, Foodchem International Corporation, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Polynt, Nacalai Tesque, Inc., Yongsan Chemicals, Prinova Group LLC, and American Ingredients Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the malic acid market based on type, application, and region

Global Malic Acid Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type L-Malic Acid D-Malic Acid LD-Malic Acid

Global Malic Acid Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care & Cosmetics Textiles Metals Others

Global Malic Acid Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Malic Acid Market US Canada Latin America Malic Acid Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Malic Acid Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Malic Acid Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Malic Acid Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Malic Acid Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Malic Acid Report:

What will be the market value of the malic acid market by 2030?

What is the market size of the malic acid market?

What are the market drivers of the malic acid market?

What are the key trends in the malic acid market?

Which is the leading region in the malic acid market?

What are the major companies operating in the malic acid market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the malic acid market?

