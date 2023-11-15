Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market size is estimated to value at US$ 4.7 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for lipid-based drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical lipids play a crucial role in drug formulation, enhancing solubility, bioavailability, and stability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Pharmaceutical lipids are lipid-based materials used in the formulation of various drugs and drug delivery systems. These lipids, derived from natural or synthetic sources, offer advantages such as improved drug absorption, targeted delivery, controlled release, and enhanced therapeutic efficacy. They find applications in oral, topical, parenteral, and inhalation drug delivery systems.

Personalized medicine is a new approach to healthcare that focuses on providing treatment that is tailored to the individual patient. Lipids play an important role in personalized medicine, as they can be used to deliver drugs to specific cells or tissues.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the pharmaceutical lipids market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, source, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector, products/services 10-year outlook, and its implications on the pharmaceutical lipids market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Type, the Triglycerides segment is expected to dominate the market as it is widely used in cosmetics and blending soaps and essential oils.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 6.8 billion Growth Rate 5.2% Dominant Segment Triglycerides Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Expansion of Healthcare Segment

Growing awareness about the lipid’s benefits

Rising demand from emerging economies

Increase in R&D activities

Rising technological advancements Companies Profiled Astellas Pharma Inc.

BASF SE

BTG International, Inc.

Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. KG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lipomid GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the pharmaceutical lipids market include,

In March 2023, Evonik added the short-term growth of its specialty lipids protection at its Hanau and Dossenheim locations in Germany, which supplied two of the four lipids for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the pharmaceutical lipids market growth include Astellas Pharma Inc., BASF SE, BTG International, Inc., Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Lipomid GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the pharmaceutical lipids market based on type, source, application, end user, and region

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Gram), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Triglycerides Phospholipids Cholesterol Sphingolipids Fatty acids

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Gram), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Synthetic Semi-synthetic Natural

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Gram), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery System Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems Liposomes Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Nanostructured Lipid Carriers Others

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Gram), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Pharmaceutical Industry Biotechnology Industry Academic and Research Institutes Others

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Gram), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Pharmaceutical Lipids Market US Canada Latin America Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Lipids Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Lipids Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



