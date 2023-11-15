AmplifAI's AI-Driven Platform Earns Continued Platinum Status from COPC Inc.

WINTERPARK, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc. is pleased to announce that it has once again approved AmplifAI as a Platinum Partner in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program.

AmplifAI’s AI-driven performance enablement platform is built for enterprise teams. Its AI focuses on making existing frontline leaders and associates more efficient and effective by transforming data into optimal actions that replicate top-performing individuals – creating the best outcomes and experiences for existing people, teams and organizations.

As a leader in the contact center and customer experience (CX) industry, COPC Inc. helps companies deploy the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard through consulting, research, certification and training. The COPC ATP program recognizes technology solutions proven to deliver real business value. First awarded this prestigious recognition in February 2021, COPC has again found AmplifAI to be an effective tool that provides actionable insights for frontline managers to optimize their agent coaching discussions, performance and overall experience.

“We are very proud that AmplifAI again receives this recognition through the COPC ATP program,” said AmplifAI’s CEO and founder, Sean Minter, adding, “Connecting AmplifAI’s automation and capabilities with COPC processes and best practices will help enable organizations achieve the pinnacle in CX and EX results.”

By ingesting all agent performance data, AmplifAI’s AI builds a persona of top-performing agents and understands why they excel. Based on this persona, AmplifAI drives coaching, recognition, nudges, and content to associates and team leaders, replicating the top performers across the enterprise.

AmplifAI’s platform highlights the most critical areas for follow-up discussions and suggests subsequent actions to address performance gaps. AmplifAI makes it easy for frontline leaders to monitor progress toward goals in their coaching conversations, enabling the organization to measure and improve the effectiveness of their coaches while making frontline leaders 30% more efficient.

With its focus on agent coaching and performance management, AmplifAI adheres to the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard— a requirement of the COPC ATP program. The COPC CX Standard is the most established and accepted performance management system for contact centers, digital channels and any CX operation. It provides guidelines for measuring, managing and improving the customer experience across the entire service journey.



COPC conducted a two-phased assessment of AmplifAI’s existing functions. First, COPC evaluated how the platform’s functionality supports best practices found in the standard. Then, COPC experts met with AmplifAI clients to understand how the technology performs in practice.

“COPC Inc. is proud to award this designation to AmplifAI once again,” said COPC President and CEO Kyle Kennedy. “I have yet to find a more complete product in the industry that has a greater impact than AmplifAI in helping frontline managers conduct more effective coaching conversations with the staff interacting directly with its customers.”

Beyond supporting compliance with the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard, ATP candidates can attain one of three partner levels of compliance - silver, gold and platinum. The three levels correspond to the number of successful client installations. Visit COPC Inc.’s ATP partner page for a complete list.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.



Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com

About AmplifAI

AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging AI to create personalized actions that helps every employee succeed. AmplifAI’s AI transforms employee data into actions modeled after an enterprise’s best-performing people - helping hybrid teams maximize business outcomes, boost productivity and improve engagement.

As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable people, improve performance and make work more fun - wherever work is happening! www.amplifai.com

Attachment