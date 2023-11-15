Huize Partners with Dajia Annuity Insurance to Launch “Dajia Hui Xuan” – A Customized Retirement Annuity Insurance Product

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Dajia Annuity Insurance Co., Ltd. (“Dajia Annuity Insurance”) to launch “Dajia Hui Xuan”, a customized retirement annuity insurance product.



“Dajia Hui Xuan” is distinguished by three key product highlights: i) high flexibility: customers can choose from a range of options for the premium payment terms, annuity payout commencement date, and annuity payout period and terms, with policy terms valid up to age 106 or the 20th year of annuity payout; ii) low eligibility threshold: no health declaration is required and the minimum annual premium is just RMB2,000; and iii) comprehensive elderly care service offered including residence-based rehabilitation and urban medical care after reaching a premium threshold.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “We are excited to launch ‘Dajia Hui Xuan’, a product aimed at meeting the retirement needs of our young user base, which has an average age of just 34.5 years old. The younger generation is characterized by a heightened awareness of retirement planning needs and a strong desire for an enhanced quality of life in their post-working years. Through ‘Dajia Hui Xuan’ and other innovative product offerings, we provide the tools that this demographic needs to achieve their retirement planning goals. ‘Dajia Hui Xuan’ is a strong testimony to our commitment to providing a holistic solution for high-quality insurance protection and retirement planning, catering to the insurance needs of our young mass affluent users in the era of ‘Huize Customized Products 3.0’.”

About Dajia Annuity Insurance Co., Ltd

Founded in 2013, Dajia Annuity Insurance Co., Ltd is a nationwide pension insurance company approved by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission with a registered capital of RMB3.3 billion. The company focuses on the field of commercial pension insurance, providing a comprehensive solution that covers the entire life cycle of pension insurance and services. It is committed to becoming a caring provider of pension insurance protection services, helping customers achieve a quality life in which they are well-supported, secure, and happy in their old age.

For more information, please visit https://annuity.djbx.com/.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

