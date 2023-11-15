Digital Printing Advancements Propel High-Speed Production Inkjet Printer Paper Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-speed Production Inkjet Printer Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Coated Paper, Treated Paper, Uncoated Paper, Offset Paper), By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Accelerating Growth in High-Speed Inkjet Printer Paper
The comprehensive market research report reveals an anticipated growth to USD 4.21 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%. This expansion is supported by the increased adoption of digital printing for its cost-effectiveness and high resolution.
Sustainable Practices Boost Market Evolution
- Sustainability in Focus: With deforestation concerns, the industry is shifting towards sustainable paper production practices.
- Innovation in Print Technology: Continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing emerges as a leading method in commercial printing applications for its speed and quality.
- Eco-friendly Materials: Market leaders are prioritizing scrap paper and reduced chemical usage, with a push towards FSC-certified paper.
Market Segments and Sales Channels Emerge
- Coated Paper Takes the Lead: Dominating the market with specialized solutions for high-speed inkjet printers.
- Indirect vs. Direct Sales: The indirect channel leads while direct sales are expected to see substantial growth due to smooth supply benefits to printing agencies.
Regional Spotlight and Competitive Landscape
- Asia Pacific Leads: With a booming commercial printing sector, Asia Pacific tops the market revenue charts.
- Highly Competitive Environment: Key players are engaging in strategic expansions and partnerships for market dominance.
Inside the Report
- Detailed Analysis: Comprehensive view of market dynamics, product segmentation, and competitive strategy.
- Target Audience: Essential reading for industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, marketers, and strategic planners.
Key Report Offerings
- Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the market.
- Product Trends: Insights into product demand and the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic Overview: Strategic positioning and responsiveness of industry leaders.
