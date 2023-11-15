Global Graphene and 2D Materials Research Report 2024-2034 with Profles of 380 Producers and Application/Product Developers

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034 stands as the most comprehensive and current report on graphene and 2D materials available today. This report equips investors and executives with essential information to grasp and leverage the opportunities presented by graphene and 2D materials.

The report includes detailed application roadmaps, illustrating the timelines for graphene adoption in crucial sectors such as batteries, sensors, automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, biomedicine, and more. It also provides regional demand forecasts for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and other regions. The competitive landscape is thoroughly examined, featuring SWOT assessments and revenue projections for graphene in each application sector.

Over the past decade, the graphene market has experienced substantial growth, with numerous products now available and more in development. Graphene producers are consistently reporting increasing revenues, while Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are reaping significant returns in areas like clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries, and more. The battery sector, in particular, is witnessing substantial investments in graphene.

Graphene's exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties are drawing increasing attention from investors, researchers, and industrial players. It is readily available in multi-ton quantities from various producers and has been identified by multiple industry sectors as a pivotal material driving future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors, and other applications.

This comprehensive graphene market report offers a thorough analysis of the global graphene industry. It delves into the market size for graphene in terms of both revenues and tons, breaking down the data by type of graphene material, world region, and end-user application.

Additionally, the report covers graphene patents and research trends, pricing, production methods, regulations, commercial products, strategic collaborations, funding, and more. It includes historical data from 2018, estimates extending to 2022, and market projections stretching to 2034. Emerging applications of graphene, such as quantum dots, fuel cells, filtration, coatings, polymer composites, and lubricants, are examined in-depth.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2024-2034 contains:

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2034 and main players.

Assessment of graphene materials (CVD graphene, graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, etc), intermediate products (graphene masterbatches, dispersions, etc) and final products with graphene embedded (e.g. headphones, tennis racquets, etc). Tabular data on current graphene products.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2023.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2034. Global graphene market size split by market in 2022 and for each application to 2034.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

Applications roadmap, by market.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market news and funding 2020-23.

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

In-depth profiles of more than 380 graphene and 2D materials producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.

Companies profiled include

Anaphite Limited

CamGraPhic

Directa Plus

First Graphene

G6 Materials

Gerdau Graphene

Global Graphene Group

Graft Polymer

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Grapheal

Graphex Group Ltd

Graphmatech

Haydale Graphene

Huvis

Lyten

NanoXplore

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Skeleton Technologies

Versarien

Talga Resources

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Advanced carbon materials

1.1.1 Types

1.1.2 Comparative analysis

1.2 Graphene and other 2D materials

1.3 Commercialization

1.4 The graphene market in 2023

1.5 Graphene market developments 2020-June 2023

1.6 Graphene funding and investments 2020-2023

1.7 Publicly listed graphene companies

1.8 Graphene global production capacities, in tons and by type

1.9 Global market in tons and revenues

1.9.1 By type of graphene material

1.9.2 Global graphene revenues, by market, 2018-2034

1.9.3 Global graphene production, tons, 2018-2034

1.9.4 Global graphene demand, by end user market to 2034

1.9.5 Graphene market, by region

1.9.5.1 Asia-Pacific

1.9.5.1.1 China

1.9.5.1.2 Main graphene producers in Asia-Pacific

1.9.5.2 North America

1.9.5.2.1 Main graphene producers in North America

1.9.5.3 Europe

1.9.5.3.1 Main graphene producers in Europe

1.10 Graphene products

1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.12 Graphene market challenges

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Properties

2.3 Types of graphene

2.3.1 Graphene materials

2.3.1.1 CVD Graphene

2.3.1.1.1 Applications

2.3.1.2 Graphene nanoplatelets

2.3.1.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide

2.3.1.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

2.3.2 Intermediate products

2.3.2.1 Graphene masterbatches

2.3.2.2 Graphene dispersions

2.4 Graphene production

2.4.1 Quality

2.4.2 Graphene production methods

2.5 Regulations

2.5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

2.5.1.1 Europe

2.5.1.2 United States

2.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.5.2 Workplace exposure

3 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

4 PRODUCTION AND PRICING

4.1 Commercial production capacities

4.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

4.2.1 By producer

4.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

4.3.1 By producer

4.4 CVD graphene film

4.4.1 By producer

4.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

4.6 Graphene pricing 2023

4.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

4.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

4.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

4.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

4.6.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

4.6.6 Graphene ink

4.7 Graphene market players

5 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

5.1 Batteries

5.1.1 Market overview

5.1.1.1 Market drivers and trends

5.1.1.2 Applications

5.1.1.2.1 Applications roadmap to 2034

5.1.1.3 SWOT analysis

5.1.1.4 Global market

5.1.1.4.1 Revenues

5.1.1.4.2 Tons, 2018-2034

5.1.2 Market players

5.2 Supercapacitors

5.3 Polymer Additives

5.4 Sensors

5.5 Conductive Inks

5.6 Transparent Conductive Films And Displays

5.7 Transistors

5.8 Filtration Membranes

5.9 Thermal Management

5.10 Additive Manufacturing

5.11 Adhesives

5.12 Aerospace

5.13 Automotive

5.14 Construction And Buildings

5.15 Memory Devices

5.16 Fuel Cells

5.17 Biomedicine And Healthcare

5.18 Lighting

5.19 Lubricants

5.20 Oil And Gas

5.21 Paints And Coatings

5.22 Photonics

5.23 Photovoltaics

5.24 Rubber And Tyres

5.25 Textiles And Apparel

5.26 Other Markets

5.26.1 Audio equipment

5.26.2 Sporting goods and apparel

5.26.3 Carbon capture and utilization

6 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (362 company profiles)

7 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

8 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

8.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

8.2 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

8.2.1 Top-down exfoliation

8.2.2 Bottom-up synthesis

8.3 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

8.3.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Boron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

8.3.2 MXenes

8.3.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

8.3.4 Borophene

8.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

8.3.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

8.3.7 Germanene

8.3.8 Graphdiyne

8.3.9 Graphane

8.3.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

8.3.11 Silicene

8.3.12 Stanene/tinene

8.3.13 Antimonene

8.3.14 Indium selenide

8.3.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

8.4 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES (19 company profiles)

9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kia1el

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.