Global Precision Farming Market Report, with Profiles of John Deere, Trimble, AGCO, CNH Industrial and Raven

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the precision agriculture industry and projects market trends up to the year 2028. It provides detailed insights into components, hardware, software, and applications within the precision farming sector.

Market Estimations and CAGR The report includes historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and forecasts for subsequent years up to 2028, with a focus on calculating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market.

Major Market Segments

Hardware : GPS/GNSS Systems, Sensors, Drones/UAVs, VRT, Guidance, and Steering Systems.

: GPS/GNSS Systems, Sensors, Drones/UAVs, VRT, Guidance, and Steering Systems. Software : Farm Management, GIS, Remote Sensing, Data Analytics, and Weather Forecasting Software.

: Farm Management, GIS, Remote Sensing, Data Analytics, and Weather Forecasting Software. Applications: Crop Management, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Irrigation, Soil and Fertilizer Management.

Geographical Segmentation The market is analyzed across various regions, including:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Analysis The analysis contains a deep dive into the factors influencing the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, as well as a detailed examination of the competitive landscape and vendor profiles.

Key Components of the Report

Data Tables : 64 tables providing quantified insights.

: 64 tables providing quantified insights. Additional Tables : 44 tables supplementing the data points.

: 44 tables supplementing the data points. Industry Dynamics : Discussion on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

: Discussion on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis : Tools to analyze the market structure and external factors.

: Tools to analyze the market structure and external factors. Market Size and Forecasts : Segment-wise estimation and forecast of market size.

: Segment-wise estimation and forecast of market size. ESG Factors : Exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance factors affecting the industry.

: Exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance factors affecting the industry. Vendor Landscape: Profiling of major industry players and analysis of market shares and strategic actions.

Vendor and Company Profiles Profiles of the following key market players are included, providing an overview of their market position, product offerings, and strategic initiatives:

AGCO Corp.

AGJUNCTION Inc.

AG Leader Technology Inc.

The Climate Corp.

CNH Industrial

Corteva Inc.

CROPX Technologies Ltd.

Deere & Cc.

Dickey-John Corp.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Hexagon AB

Kubota Corp.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Sentera LLC

Site-Specific Technologies Software

SST Development Group Inc.

Taranis

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Corp.

The Toro Co.

Trimble Inc.

