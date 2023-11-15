North America and Europe OE Benchmarking of EV Aftersales Study 2023 with Case Studies for Agero, GM, Tesla, and Thule

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OE Benchmarking of EV Aftersales in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of the EV aftersales strategies of leading OEMs in North America and Europe. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

This report highlights best practices and case studies that showcase exceptional partnerships, while also pinpointing avenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to enhance their offerings in the Electric Vehicle (EV) aftersales sector.

It delivers valuable insights and recommendations tailored for OEMs and other stakeholders within the dynamic EV aftersales ecosystem, enabling them to harness emerging trends and capitalize on the evolving landscape.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is currently in a state of rapid transformation, with OEMs vying to introduce innovative products and services that elevate the overall customer experience and foster brand loyalty. Simultaneously, the EV aftersales domain is undergoing its own evolution, presenting a plethora of challenges and opportunities for OEMs and their distribution partners.

The report encompasses various aspects of the EV aftersales arena, including routine service and maintenance, roadside assistance, mobile services, eComponent services and maintenance, warranty programs, subscription services, software-driven aftersales services, workshop management, EV accessories, ownership experience, fleet management services, and channel partnership and service management. Additionally, the study offers a concise analysis of noteworthy EV OEMs in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OEMs' EV Aftersales

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors: EV OEMs in North America & Europe*

Other Notable EV OEMs, their EV Strategies, and Aftersales Implication

Key Aspects of OES EV Aftersales Strategy

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings: OE Benchmarking Outcome of EV Aftersales in North America and Europe

Key Trends in the EV Aftersales Value Chain

Notable EV OEM Aftersales Activities and Potential Downstream Opportunities

Potential Role of Value Chain Participants in EV OES Aftersales

Nature of EV OEM Channel Partnerships

Overview: eComponent Replacement Aftermarket, North America

Overview: eComponents Replacement Aftermarket, Europe

3. Key OEMs' EV Aftersales Strategies

Routine Service and Maintenance: RSA

eComponent Service and Maintenance: B2B Supplier

Software as an Aftersales Service

Warranty Programs and Subscription Services

EV Accessories and Ownership Experience

Fleet and FMSs

Workshop Management: Dealership Tools and Knowledge Management

Channel and Experience Service Management

4. Case Studies

Case Study: Agero

Case Study: Agero NIO's OTA, Telematics, and Remote Diagnostics

Case Study: GM's EV Essentials Extended Warranty Program

Case Study: Tesla's D2C Channel and Experience Service Management

Case Study: Thule Accessories

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Extended Warranty Programs for eComponents

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Software as an Aftersales Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet Management Solutions

