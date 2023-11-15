North America and Europe OE Benchmarking of EV Aftersales Study 2023 with Case Studies for Agero, GM, Tesla, and Thule

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OE Benchmarking of EV Aftersales in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis and benchmarking of the EV aftersales strategies of leading OEMs in North America and Europe. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.
This report highlights best practices and case studies that showcase exceptional partnerships, while also pinpointing avenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to enhance their offerings in the Electric Vehicle (EV) aftersales sector.
It delivers valuable insights and recommendations tailored for OEMs and other stakeholders within the dynamic EV aftersales ecosystem, enabling them to harness emerging trends and capitalize on the evolving landscape.
The electric vehicle (EV) market is currently in a state of rapid transformation, with OEMs vying to introduce innovative products and services that elevate the overall customer experience and foster brand loyalty. Simultaneously, the EV aftersales domain is undergoing its own evolution, presenting a plethora of challenges and opportunities for OEMs and their distribution partners.
The report encompasses various aspects of the EV aftersales arena, including routine service and maintenance, roadside assistance, mobile services, eComponent services and maintenance, warranty programs, subscription services, software-driven aftersales services, workshop management, EV accessories, ownership experience, fleet management services, and channel partnership and service management. Additionally, the study offers a concise analysis of noteworthy EV OEMs in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OEMs' EV Aftersales
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors: EV OEMs in North America & Europe*
- Other Notable EV OEMs, their EV Strategies, and Aftersales Implication
- Key Aspects of OES EV Aftersales Strategy
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings: OE Benchmarking Outcome of EV Aftersales in North America and Europe
- Key Trends in the EV Aftersales Value Chain
- Notable EV OEM Aftersales Activities and Potential Downstream Opportunities
- Potential Role of Value Chain Participants in EV OES Aftersales
- Nature of EV OEM Channel Partnerships
- Overview: eComponent Replacement Aftermarket, North America
- Overview: eComponents Replacement Aftermarket, Europe
3. Key OEMs' EV Aftersales Strategies
- Routine Service and Maintenance: RSA
- eComponent Service and Maintenance: B2B Supplier
- Software as an Aftersales Service
- Warranty Programs and Subscription Services
- EV Accessories and Ownership Experience
- Fleet and FMSs
- Workshop Management: Dealership Tools and Knowledge Management
- Channel and Experience Service Management
4. Case Studies
- Case Study: Agero
- Case Study: Agero NIO's OTA, Telematics, and Remote Diagnostics
- Case Study: GM's EV Essentials Extended Warranty Program
- Case Study: Tesla's D2C Channel and Experience Service Management
- Case Study: Thule Accessories
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Extended Warranty Programs for eComponents
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Software as an Aftersales Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet Management Solutions
