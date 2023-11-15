Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size To Worth USD 25.24 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 11.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size is expected to reach USD 25.24 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Liquid biopsy is a ground breaking non-invasive medical procedure that allows for early cancer identification and monitoring by analyzing numerous biomarkers found in a patient's blood or other bodily fluids. In contrast to conventional tissue biopsies, which can be invasive and limited by tumor accessibility, liquid biopsy provides a less hazardous and more accessible method of getting critical genetic and molecular information about tumors. Liquid biopsy gives information on a tumor's genetic mutations, therapy response, and potential for metastasis by identifying circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), exosomes, and other biomolecules.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (NGS, PCR, FISH, and Others), By Workflow (Sample Preparation, Library Preparation, Sequencing, and Data Analysis), By Usage (RUO and Clinical), By Types of Sample (Blood, Urine, Saliva, and Cerebrospinal Fluid), By Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell-free DNA, Circulating Cell-Free RNA, Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles, and Others), By Products (Test/Services, Kits & Consumable, and Instruments), By Indication Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, and Others), By Clinical Application (Treatment Monitoring, Prognosis & Recurrence Monitoring, Treatment Selection, and Diagnosis & Screening), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

In 2022, the NGS segment accounted for around 52.8% market share

On the basis of the technology, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into NGS, PCR, FISH, and others. The NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) segment has held the largest market share in the liquid biopsy market due to its exceptional capabilities in detecting and analyzing genetic mutations and alterations. NGS offers high-throughput sequencing of circulating tumor DNA and other biomarkers, providing precise and comprehensive insights into cancer profiles. Its ability to handle multiple samples simultaneously and rapidly generate large amounts of genomic data has made NGS the preferred choice for liquid biopsy testing.

The blood segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the sample type, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and cerebrospinal fluid. The blood segment dominated the liquid biopsy market over the forecast period primarily due to its non-invasive nature and ease of sample collection. Blood-based liquid biopsies offer a convenient and accessible method to detect and analyze circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA), providing valuable information about cancer progression, treatment response, and genetic mutations.

The lung cancer segment held the largest revenue share of around 31.6% in 2022.

Based on the indication, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and others. The lung cancer segment held the largest share in the liquid biopsy market owing to the high incidence and prevalence of lung cancer globally. Liquid biopsy offers a non-invasive and repeatable method for early detection, monitoring, and assessment of treatment response in lung cancer patients. The ability to analyze circulating tumor

The cell-free DNA segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 11.6% during the forecast period

Based on the circulating biomarker, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into circulating tumor cells, cell-free DNA, circulating cell-free RNA, exosomes & extracellular vesicles, and others. The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the liquid biopsy market due to its remarkable potential in cancer diagnosis and monitoring. cfDNA-based liquid biopsies allow the detection of tumor-specific genetic mutations and alterations, offering a non-invasive and real-time approach to track cancer progression and treatment response.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 11.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the liquid biopsy market during the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of cancer, along with an aging population, which creates a significant demand for early detection and accurate monitoring solutions. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities have facilitated the adoption of advanced medical technologies, including liquid biopsy.

North America has emerged as a dominant player in the liquid biopsy market, holding the largest market share. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness about the importance of early cancer detection and personalized medicine. Significant investments in research and development, along with the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have fostered the advancement of liquid biopsy technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global liquid biopsy market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Nanostics Inc. announced the start of its validation study for its ClarityDX diagnostic platform clinical research, which is a noninvasive liquid biopsy test for bladder cancer.

In June 2021, Biocept Inc. and Quest Diagnostics cooperated to create a cutting-edge NGS diagnostic technique for lung cancer patients.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global liquid biopsy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology

NGS

PCR

FISH

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Workflow

Sample Preparation

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Usage

RUO

Clinical

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Type of Sample

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Cerebrospinal Fluid

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Cell-free DNA

Circulating Cell-Free RNA

Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Products

Test/Services

Kits & Consumable

Instruments

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Indication Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Clinical Application

Treatment Monitoring

Prognosis & Recurrence Monitoring

Treatment Selection

Diagnosis & Screening

Liquid Biopsy Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



