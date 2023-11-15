3D Food Printing Market projected to reach USD 106.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Food Printing Market , by Ingredient (Dough, Fruits and vegetables, Proteins, Sauces, Dairy Products, Carbohydrates, Other Ingredients), Technology (D Extrusion-based printing, Binder jetting, Selective laser sintering, Inkjet printing) End User (Government, Commercial, Residential, Technology), and Region.

Global 3D Food Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 27.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 106.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 21.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Ingredient, Technology, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Byflow TNO Sample of Companies Covered Natural Machines Choc Edge 3D Systems

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D Food Printing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The 3D food printing market has emerged as a groundbreaking frontier in the realm of culinary technology, revolutionizing the way we perceive, prepare, and consume food. This innovative market segment amalgamates the principles of additive manufacturing with the intricacies of gastronomy, paving the way for a novel approach to food production and customization. At its core, 3D food printing involves the layer-by-layer deposition of edible materials to create intricate and customized food products. This technology holds the promise of not only enhancing culinary creativity but also addressing challenges related to food sustainability and personalization.

Major vendors in the global 3D Food Printing Market - Byflow, TNO, Natural Machines, Choc Edge, 3D Systems, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, Procusini, BeeHex, Candyfab, Zmorph, Mycusini, Wiibox, Savoureat Ltd, 3Desserts Graphiques, Barilla, Redefine Meat Ltd, The Sugar Lab, Novameat, Open Meals, Food Ink and others.

Bourgeoning Demand For Gourmet Food

The burgeoning demand for gourmet food stands out as a compelling driver propelling the Food 3D Printing Market into a realm of unprecedented growth and innovation. Gourmet food, characterized by its exquisite taste, unique presentation, and often intricate designs, has become a focal point for culinary enthusiasts and consumers seeking novel gastronomic experiences. In response to this evolving consumer preference, the Food 3D Printing Market has found a remarkable avenue for growth and market expansion. One of the key advantages of 3D food printing is its ability to create intricate and customizable designs with precision, presenting an ideal solution for crafting gourmet dishes. This technology enables chefs and food manufacturers to push the boundaries of creativity, bringing to life intricate shapes and textures that were once challenging to achieve through traditional culinary methods. The capacity to 3D print gourmet food opens up new possibilities for culinary artists to experiment with flavors, presentations, and textures, offering a heightened sensory experience for consumers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Bourgeoning Demand For Gourmet Food

Growing disposable income

Opportunities:

Growth In Demand From The Hospitality Industry

Growing Demand For Personalized Meals

Growth in demand from the hospitality industry

The burgeoning demand from the hospitality industry presents a promising opportunity for the Food 3D Printing Market. As the hospitality sector continues to evolve, embracing innovation and catering to the changing preferences of consumers, 3D food printing emerges as a transformative technology with the potential to reshape the culinary landscape. One key aspect of the opportunity lies in the unique capabilities of 3D food printing to create intricate and customized designs with edible materials. This opens up new possibilities for chefs and culinary professionals in the hospitality industry to craft visually stunning and precisely detailed dishes, elevating the overall dining experience for guests. The ability to produce aesthetically pleasing and personalized food items aligns seamlessly with the hospitality industry's emphasis on delivering exceptional service and memorable moments.

The market for 3D Food Printing is dominated by Europe.

Europe dominates the Food 3D Printing market, holding a significant market share and poised for substantial growth with a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. The 3D food printing market in Europe is flourishing, given its expansive geographical footprint and the presence of numerous manufacturing industry players with robust technical expertise in additive manufacturing processes. Additionally, being a global leader in international tourism, the region experiences continuous growth in the sector. The adoption of new technologies by leading manufacturers further contributes to the prominent position of Europe in the Food 3D Printing market. The region's dominance in the Food 3D Printing Market can be attributed to its position as a hub for manufacturing industries, leveraging advanced technologies in additive manufacturing. The strong technical capabilities of industry players in Europe contribute significantly to the growth of 3D food printing. As a result, the market in Europe not only holds a substantial share but is also anticipated to experience a remarkable increase in market size.

The commercial Segment is anticipated to hold the largest market Share during the forecast period

Based on end-user the 3D food printing market is segmented into Government, Commercial and Residential. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022, driven primarily by the considerable demand for 3D printed food within the baking industry, restaurants, confectionaries, and retail stores. Companies are actively enhancing their products to increase efficiency, aiming to offer a wider range of customized food options to customers. BeeHex, a notable player in the field, has showcased the capabilities of their Chef3D food printer by printing pizzas in various shapes. The evolving technology and the ability of 3D food printers to produce food in intricate designs for personalized experiences are anticipated to fuel the growth of the 3D food printer market in the years to come.

