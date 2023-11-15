Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Symbotic Announce Agreement to Implement Industry-Leading Warehouse Automation Systems

MIAMI and WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) and Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement and intend to deploy Symbotic’s A.I.-powered software and robotics warehouse automation systems in select Southern Glazer’s distribution centers. The companies have agreed to implement the first of these systems by 2025.



Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, with robotic case picking capabilities, enables Southern Glazer’s to transform these distribution centers to improve fill rates, order accuracy and customer service times, while extending the capacity and useful life of its existing facilities. The Symbotic System™ will build mixed-case pallets for efficient route-stop delivery and more efficiently and accurately handle both high velocity and slow-moving inventory.

“Southern Glazer’s is excited to establish a long-term relationship with Symbotic for next-generation automation technology, which will benefit our customers, suppliers and employees,” said Bobby Burg, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Southern Glazer's. “We’re confident that our ongoing investments will continue to set Southern Glazer’s service capabilities apart in the marketplace, while enabling us to improve efficiency, as well as enhance skills, opportunities and safety for our employees.”

“This agreement reinforces Southern Glazer’s position as a leader in beverage alcohol logistics,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic’s Chairman and CEO. “We are very pleased to welcome Southern Glazer’s as a customer and look forward to working with them to continue to transform their distribution operations.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN GLAZER’S WINE & SPIRITS

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Media:

Cindy Haas

Vice President, Public Relations

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166

Mobile: (786) 498-7640

Email: cynthia.haas@sgws.com

or

Sofia Estevez

Manager, Communications & CSR

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162

Mobile: (954) 870-1273

Email: sofia.estevez@sgws.com

For Symbotic Inc.

Media:

Kimberly Zminkowski

Director, Marketing

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

Investors:

Jeff Evanson

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com