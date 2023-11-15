RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2023 Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2023 Conference on Thursday, November 16th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w2qAiY-5QNGhgJt6cXReHw

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time URL: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w2qAiY-5QNGhgJt6cXReHw



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

