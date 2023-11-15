Global Remote Healthcare Market Size To Grow USD 33.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 17.46%

New York, United States, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Remote Healthcare Market Size is expected to reach USD 33.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.46% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Technology advancements such as increasing internet connectivity, smart devices, and remote monitoring tools have facilitated the expanding usage of remote healthcare services. Changes in healthcare norms and regulations have also facilitated the expansion of telemedicine services and improved remuneration for remote treatment. Remote healthcare is a method of delivering healthcare that allows patients to get medical treatments and consultations from healthcare specialists via video conferencing, voice communication, and digital communication technology. This method allows people to easily access healthcare services regardless of their geographic location and decreases the need for in-person visits to medical establishments. Furthermore, the remote healthcare business has shown to be especially beneficial for persons living in rural areas where access to expert healthcare services may be challenging. According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, telemedicine significantly reduced patient travel time and expenditures for rural individuals, resulting in a better likelihood of obtaining medical care.

The global market is likely to be driven by the rising use of smartphones, mHealth apps, wearable technology, and digital healthcare. In addition, an increasing number of investments in the remote healthcare industry are driving category growth. Furthermore, the growing deployment of virtual care systems is projected to boost remote healthcare business profit. With the introduction of telehealth services and digital health solutions, consumers and healthcare professionals are embracing the convenience and accessibility that virtual care offers. These technologies enable smooth remote consultations, remote monitoring, and health data management, making healthcare services more accessible and efficient for patients while also improving healthcare providers' operations. Furthermore, concerns about security and privacy might impede the expansion of the remote healthcare business. Data breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive patient information have grown as the usage of virtual care platforms and telehealth services has expanded. Furthermore, deploying telemedicine technologies without sufficient security can lead to enormous losses of personal and critical information.



Covid 19 Impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic was discovered to have a mostly beneficial influence on the remote healthcare sector. As the number of COVID-19 instances increased, tight lockdowns were established, restricting people's movement and enforcing social distancing measures. Virtual medical visits, remote monitoring devices, and digital health platforms have grown in popularity because they provide convenient and safe alternatives to in-person care. For example, a telemedicine firm in the United Kingdom, reported a roughly 70% increase in weekly orders during the epidemic.



Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Remote Healthcare Market , By Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Real Time Virtual Health {Audio Communication, Video Communication, Email/Chat Box}, Tele-ICU), By End User (Payer, Provider {Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other Providers}, Patient), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.”

The remote patient monitoring segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global remote healthcare market is segmented into many groups based on services, including remote patient monitoring, real-time virtual health audio communication, video communication, email/chat box, and tele-ICU. The remote patient monitoring sector is predicted to have the most growth potential during the forecast period. Remote patient monitoring allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor their patient's health issues and vital signs, allowing them to provide proactive personalized care. Individuals can actively engage in their own healthcare decisions, increasing patient involvement and empowerment.

The provider segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global remote healthcare market is divided into four segments based on the end user: payer, provider (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, other providers), and patient. Among these segments, the provider segment has the highest revenue share throughout the predicted period. The increasing usage of telehealth services and virtual care platforms enables healthcare practitioners to provide their patients with simple and convenient healthcare solutions. remote consultations and virtual visits enable healthcare practitioners to reach out to patients in remote or underserved areas. It streamlines healthcare operations, boosting efficiency and reducing administrative burdens. Furthermore, remote healthcare promotes greater patient engagement and adherence to treatment regimens, which leads to improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, by incorporating remote healthcare into their service offerings, healthcare providers may enhance resource allocation and save costs.



North America led the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditures, along with the advent of innovative technologies for the efficient functioning of healthcare organizations, which are driving sector growth. More disposable income, more knowledge, and a desire for improved healthcare services are also key forces propelling the business ahead. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with an aging population, has boosted the demand for remote healthcare services capable of delivering continuous monitoring and personalized treatment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period due to programs by governmental and corporate organizations, such as awareness programs, partnerships, and R&D finance, which are projected to develop the market in the region.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Remote Healthcare Market include Advanced ICU Care, BioTelemetry, Koninklijke Philips, Teladoc Health, Vivify Health, AirStrip Technologies, Medtronic, InTouch Technologies, American Well, Resideo Life Care Solutions and Others.

Recent Development

In December 2021, GlobalMed announced the addition of new virtual care delivery service options to the CostSimplified program, which allows organizations to adopt and provide access to users of virtual health stations, devices, and software platforms for a low monthly fee. This method will increase patient access while increasing income for the corporation.

In March 2022, Microsoft Corp. announced new cloud technology developments for the healthcare and life sciences industries. The widespread release of Azure Health Data Services and substantial enhancements to the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare were among these accomplishments.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Remote Healthcare Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Remote Healthcare Market, By Services

Remote Patient Monitoring

Real Time Virtual Health {Audio Communication, Video Communication, Email/Chat Box}

Tele-ICU

Global Remote Healthcare Market, By End User

Payer

Provider {Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other Providers}

Patient

Global Remote Healthcare Market Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



