The Europas Names New Native Best New Tech Startup in Artificial Intelligence

Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Native, renowned for their approach to aggregating cutting-edge AI technologies, has proudly secured the Best New Tech Startup award in the Artificial Intelligence category at The Europas.

Founded in 2009 by Mike Butcher, editor-at-large at Tech Crunch, The Europas boasts a 15-year legacy of spotlighting outstanding startups, with past winners including industry giants like Spotify, Farfetch, and Depop.



New Native is a platform that integrates advanced AI technologies to help businesses and users scale the development and distribution of solutions. With a unique business model, they are dedicated to developing applications for various sectors, including corporations, technology providers, financial institutions, and government agencies.



Simon Olson, Co-founder of New Native, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating, "Winning the Europas Best New Tech Startup in AI is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team. At New Native, we are on a mission to empower businesses and individuals with the latest AI technologies, and this award reaffirms the impact of our approach."



One of New Native's standout initiatives is lablab, one of the largest communities for AI developers, offering a sandbox environment for rapidly testing and deploying technologies. With access to over 75,000 developers, it has evolved into a vibrant hub for enthusiasts eager to explore and create with the latest advancements in AI.



As New Native advances into its next growth phase, the company gears up to elevate its affiliated brands, including lablab, GAIA, and Slingshot. The company is focused on refining the narratives for each brand, ensuring a smooth integration into the complete end-to-end cycle. This cycle encompasses prototyping for lablab (with further business solutions coming soon), Slingshot's incubation process, and GAIA's acceleration phase.



About New Native Inc:

New Native is a leading AI platform designed to aggregate the latest AI technologies, allowing businesses and users to develop AI solutions and distribute them at scale. In addition, New Native capitalizes on its own AI platform by constantly innovating and building its own set of AI applications targeting corporations, technology providers, financial institutions, and government agencies. New Native has built one of the largest communities for AI developers with the aim to provide AI labs with a sandbox environment where they can perform rapid testing and deployment of their technologies with access to over 75,000 developers and growing who are keen on building with the latest AI technologies.

For more information, please visit their website at https://newnative.ai/