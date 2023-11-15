Bipolar Plates Fuel Cell Component Market Report | Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market is valued at US$ 4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A fuel cell bipolar plate is a crucial component in a fuel cell stack, serving as a separator between individual cells and providing an interface for the flow of reactants (hydrogen and oxygen) and the removal of byproducts. The growing interest and adoption of fuel cell technology, particularly in applications such as electric vehicles, stationary power generation, and portable electronics, drive the demand for fuel cell components, including bipolar plates.

In addition, the electrification trend in the automotive industry, with a focus on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, propels the demand for fuel cell bipolar plates. These plates are integral to the fuel cell stacks used in hydrogen-powered vehicles.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material type, fuel cell type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material type, composite is anticipated to take up a significant share I the bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.5 billion Growth Rate 7.7% Key Market Drivers Expanding automotive industry

Rising adoption of fuel cell technology

Rising focus on clean energy solutions Companies Profiled Ballard Power Systems

Hycco

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SFC Energy AG

Johnson Matthey

ElringKlinger AG

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

SGL Carbon

Shanghai Hongfeng Industrial Co., Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market include,

In June 2023, Ballard announced investment of approximately $18 million in bipolar plate manufacturing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market growth include Ballard Power Systems, Hycco, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., SFC Energy AG, Johnson Matthey, ElringKlinger AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., SGL Carbon, and Shanghai Hongfeng Industrial Co., Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market based on material type, fuel cell type, end user and region

Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Metal Composite

Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Fuel Cell Type Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Automotive Energy Industrial Equipment Others

Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market US Canada Latin America Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



