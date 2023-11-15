Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size, Share, Company Profiles, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market size is valued at US$ 33.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The automotive usage-based insurance (UBI) market has been influenced by several key drivers that have shaped its growth and evolution. The rapid advancement of telematics technology, which involves the use of sensors and communication devices installed in vehicles, has been a significant driver of the UBI market. These technologies can track various aspects of a driver’s behavior, such as speed, distance, acceleration, and braking, allowing insurance companies to assess risk more accurately.

Further, the availability of large volumes of data and advancements in data analytics tools have enabled insurance companies to process and analyze driver data effectively. This has made it possible to create more personalized and accurate risk profiles for individual policyholders.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the automotive usage-based insurance market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the automotive usage-based insurance market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the type, the Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) segment is expected to capture the majority of the automotive usage-based insurance market as it uses real-time driving data such as cornering, speed, and distracted driving to price premiums more accurately.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 33.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 112.7 billion Growth Rate 19.1% Dominant Segment PHYD Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in safety concerns

Increasing popularity of usage-based insurance Companies Profiled Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre S.A

Insurethebox

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Allstate Corporation

Progressive Corporation

AXA

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

Allianz SE

Aviva

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the automotive usage-based insurance market include,

In March 2023, Liberty Mutual Insurance partnered with Ford to bring usage-based insurance to connected vehicles.

In July 2022, Bajaj Allianz launched usage-based insurance cover add-on-cover- Pay As You Consume (PAYC).

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the automotive usage-based insurance market growth include Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mapfre S.A, Insurethebox, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Allstate Corporation, Progressive Corporation, AXA, UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A., Allianz SE, and Aviva, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the automotive usage-based insurance market based on type, application, and region

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance (PHYD) Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance (PAYD) Manage-How-You-Drive Insurance (MHYD) Technology (OBD-II-Based UBI Programs Hybrid-Based UBI Programs Smartphone-Based UBI Programs Black-Box-Based UBI Programs

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market US Canada Latin America Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive Usage-based Insurance Report:

What will be the market value of the automotive usage-based insurance market by 2030?

What is the market size of the automotive usage-based insurance market?

What are the market drivers of the automotive usage-based insurance market?

What are the key trends in the automotive usage-based insurance market?

Which is the leading region in the automotive usage-based insurance market?

What are the major companies operating in the automotive usage-based insurance market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the automotive usage-based insurance market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

