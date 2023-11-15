Quantum Computing Market projected to reach USD 4,456.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Quantum Computing Market , by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, Consulting Services, Training & Education Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application (Optimization, Simulation and Data Problems, Sampling, Machine Learning), Technology (Quantum Dots, Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing) , Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities) and Region.

Global Quantum Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 787 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 4,456.0 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 24.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Type, Technology, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW IBM Corporation Telstra Corporation Limited Sample of Companies Covered IonQ Inc. Silicon Quantum Computing Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Market Overview

The Quantum Computing refers to the global industry encompassing the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of quantum computers and related technologies. Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex calculations at speeds unattainable by classical computers. Quantum computing's potential applications are vast, spanning across industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities. As quantum algorithms mature, new use cases continue to emerge, attracting interest from various sectors. The market involves the production of quantum processors, software, and hardware components, as well as the provision of quantum cloud services to enterprises and research institutions. Quantum computing seeks to address complex problems by harnessing the unique properties of quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, leading to exponential computational power.

Major vendors in the global Quantum Computing Market - IBM Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Rigetti & Co Inc., Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Zapata Computing Inc. and Others .

Increasing Advancements in Quantum Hardware

The Significant progress in quantum hardware development is a primary driver for the Global Quantum Computing Market. Researchers and companies are continuously improving quantum processors, aiming to enhance qubit stability, coherence times, and error correction capabilities. The race to achieve quantum supremacy, where quantum computers can perform tasks beyond classical computers, is intensifying. Breakthroughs in superconducting qubits, trapped ion systems, and topological qubits are driving the market by offering more reliable and powerful quantum processors. As quantum hardware becomes more robust, it unlocks a broader range of applications, from cryptography and optimization to simulating complex quantum systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Investments and Funding

Advancements in Quantum Hardware

Emerging Quantum Applications

Opportunities:

Quantum-Safe Cryptography and Cybersecurity

Quantum Cloud Services and Software

Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery and Material Science

The potential applications of Quantum computing in drug discovery and material science

The Quantum computing's potential applications in drug discovery and material science offer a compelling opportunity. Quantum computers can simulate complex quantum systems and molecular structures with a level of detail and precision that classical computers cannot achieve. This presents opportunities for accelerating drug discovery, optimizing chemical reactions, and designing advanced materials. Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and material science firms are actively exploring quantum computing for more efficient and innovative research and development. Companies that can offer specialized quantum solutions and expertise for these industries stand to benefit from the demand for quantum-assisted drug discovery and material science applications, addressing critical challenges and enhancing research outcomes.

The market for Quantum Computing is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the North American region dominated the Quantum Computing Market with the highest market share. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is a leading hub for quantum computing research and commercialization. The region boasts several prominent companies and research institutions dedicated to quantum technology development. With significant investments from both the government and private sectors, North America is at the forefront of quantum hardware, software, and cloud services. Key players like IBM, Google, and Rigetti are based in this region. The North American Quantum Computing Market is well-established, with a strong focus on applications in cryptography, optimization, and scientific research.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate .The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and Australia, is rapidly growing in the Quantum Computing Market. China is a major player, with significant investments in quantum technology research and development. Asia-Pacific is also witnessing applications in quantum communication, quantum cryptography, and quantum-enhanced sensors. The region is becoming a competitive player in the quantum computing ecosystem, driven by increasing research initiatives and the adoption of quantum technology in various sectors.

Overall, while North America currently dominates the Quantum Computing market, Asia-Pacific, with countries like China and India, is expected to witness substantial growth and become a key player in the coming years.

The Hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2022, the Hardware segment held the majority of revenue share, and it is expected to maintain its leading position from 2023 to 2030. Hardware, which includes quantum processors, qubits, and associated components. Quantum hardware forms the foundation of quantum computing systems and is pivotal in unlocking the immense computational power promised by quantum technology. Quantum hardware is the heart of any quantum computer and is crucial for executing quantum algorithms and solving complex problems. Companies such as IBM, Google, Rigetti, and D-Wave are actively engaged in advancing quantum hardware technology.

Further, Software is poised to display a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the foreseeable future. Quantum software plays a key role in enabling users to program and run quantum algorithms on quantum hardware. It includes quantum programming languages, quantum development environments, and quantum algorithm libraries. Quantum software simplifies the process of harnessing quantum computing power, making it accessible to researchers, enterprises, and developers.

