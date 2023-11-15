Global Metabolism Assays Market Report 2023-2028 - Increased Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes to Drive Industry Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolism Assays Market by Product (Instruments, Assays Kits), Technology (Colorimetry, Fluorimetry, Spectrometry), Application (Diagnostics (Diabetes, Obesity), Research), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metabolism assays market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%

This research report categorizes the Metabolism Assays Market by product, technology, application, end-user, and region. The report's scope encompasses comprehensive information on the major factors, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, that exert an influence on the growth of the Metabolism Assays Market.

The market's growth is primarily propelled by government support and funding for metabolic research, the increasing utilization of metabolism assays in the fitness and sports industry, and the rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis. Nevertheless, concerns related to the high cost of metabolism assays act as a hindrance to market growth.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share due to the presence of robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries engaged in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and development. Moreover, the region benefits from a growing population afflicted with target diseases, further supporting the expansion of the metabolism assays market. Conversely, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

A thorough analysis of key industry players is conducted to provide insights into their business profiles, solutions, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Additionally, the report covers aspects such as new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments within the metabolism assays market. Competitive analysis of emerging startups within the metabolism assays market ecosystem is also included.

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth evaluation of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of prominent players, including Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher (US), Abcam Plc. (UK), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), among others, in the metabolism assays market.

The assay kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest market share in the metabolism assays market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on the product segment, the metabolism assays market is classified into instruments & analyzers and assay kits & reagents. In 2022, the assay kits & reagents segment dominated the products market.

This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to their integration with technologies, such as wearable devices and wide use in diagnostics as it is the major application.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs & Academic Research Institutes accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the metabolism assays market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs & academic research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs & academic research institutes segment dominated the metabolism assays market in 2022.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies on metabolic research.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes to Drive Metabolism Assays Industry

Assay Kits & Reagents Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Germany to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Developing Economies to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Funding and Investments in Metabolic Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increased Use of Metabolism Assays in Fitness and Sports

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines

Restraints

High Cost of Metabolism Assay Analyzers

Presence of Alternative Methods and Techniques

Opportunities

Integration with Wearable Devices

Growing Life Science Research in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Complexity of Assay Development

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abcam plc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Sartorius Ag

Promega Corporation

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Raybiotech Life, Inc.

Bmg Labtech

Biotrend Chemikalien GmbH

Other Players

3H Biomedical Ab

Bioassay Systems

Emelca Bioscience

Creative Bioarray

Tempo Bioscience, Inc.

Ncardia

Novocib

Eton Bioscience, Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Abnova Corporation

