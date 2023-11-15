Electric Arc Furnace Transformers Market To Reach USD 1.9 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Electric Arc Furnace Transformers Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The steel market is growing due to the high demand and availability of scrap steel. China's increasing role in the steel industry has led to a decline in the worldwide share of scrap in metallic utilization. However, as obsolete scrap becomes more available in China due to infrastructure and product replacements, there is a shift towards electric arc furnace (EAF) technology for steelmaking that relies more heavily on scrap. This shift will significantly impact scrap utilization patterns in China and worldwide.

The infrastructure sector's demand for steel will boost market growth. Construction is the largest steel-utilizing industry, accounting for over half of global steel demand. Steel is crucial for building strength, from houses to high-rises, as well as for rooftops and cladding. Steelmakers worldwide are developing low-carbon solutions for energy-efficient buildings. For example, in the HAMK Sheet Metal Center in Finland, steel solutions reduced power and heating costs from USD 13,167 to USD 5,522 per year in a near-zero energy building.

The global population is projected to grow by 2 billion in the next 30 years, reaching 9.7 billion in 2050. With rapid urbanization, reducing natural resource consumption and emissions is crucial for sustainability. Therefore, the market for recycled steel is growing to address resource depletion.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/electric-arc-furnace-transformers-market-2547

Segmentation Overview:

The global electric arc furnace transformers market has been segmented into type, application, and region. In the electric arc furnace transformer market, the DC EAF transformer dominates with a 63.9% revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. DC EAF transformers are more energy-efficient and offer greater efficiency than AC EAF. Steel furnace holds the largest market share, with a 43.3% revenue share.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/electric-arc-furnace-transformers-market-2547

Electric Arc Furnace Transformers Market Report Highlights:

The global electric arc furnace transformers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

The demand for steel products in various industrial sectors is increasing due to the use of scrap steel, emission regulations, and investment in green infrastructure.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 43.3% revenue share, driven by demand for electric arc furnaces and the availability of scrap metal in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Some prominent players in the electric arc furnace transformers market report include ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Raychem RPG Private Limited, Tamini Transformatori S.r.l, Green Power Co. Ltd., High Rise Transformer, and Kitashiba Electric Co. Ltd. among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- GE Vernova's Gas Power business will support Duke Energy's end-to-end green hydrogen system in Florida, providing peak power to the customers in 2024.

- Toshiba has launched a low-on-resistance MOSFET suitable for devices with USB and battery pack protection.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/electric-arc-furnace-transformers-market-2547

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/electric-arc-furnace-transformers-market-2547

Electric Arc Furnace Transformers Market Segmentation:

By Type: AC EAF Transformers, and DC EAF Transformers

By Application: Steel Furnace, Ladle Furnaces, Ferro-alloy Furnaces, Smelting Process, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Silicon Battery Market 2023 to 2032

Recloser Market 2023 to 2032

Heat Exchanger Market 2023 to 2032

Grid-scale Battery Market 2023 to 2032