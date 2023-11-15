North Texas Food Bank Teams Up with Tom Thumb / Albertsons and The University of North Texas at Dallas for Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Dallas, TX, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Monday, November 20, 2023. The holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the food runs out). Each family will receive approximately 60 lbs. of fresh groceries.

“Tom Thumb / Albertsons and UNT Dallas are once again joining forces with the North Texas Food Bank to provide holiday food and hope for our neighbors in southern Dallas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our partners in this food distribution are deeply committed to addressing the issue of food insecurity in North Texas. Their generosity and initiative help advance our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas during this critical time and beyond.”

A recent report from the USDA revealed food insecurity in the U.S. increasing dramatically. Texas now ranks as the second-hungriest state, while Dallas County has the fourth-highest number of food-insecure children in the country.

A long-time partner of the NTFB, Tom Thumb / Albertsons is committed to reducing food insecurity at the local level through its Recipe for Change initiative. As part of this platform, Albertsons Companies, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, raised more than $200 million in 2022 to ensure neighbors have the nutrition needed to thrive. The company donates millions of pounds of food each year to local food banks, pantries and other agencies on the frontlines in the fight against hunger.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the North Texas Food Bank and UNT Dallas in providing turkeys to help ease the financial burden that the holidays present for many families,” said Christy Lara, Tom Thumb / Albertsons Director of Public Relations. “We are committed to addressing hunger in the communities where we live and serve and helping feed our neighbors in need by championing innovative programs and partnerships to help break the cycle of hunger.”

Mobile distribution participants do not have to register to pick up food but are required to have a vehicle unless otherwise specified. The food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Although no identification is required, the participants will be asked to share their name along with the size of their family and provide a zip code where their family resides to receive food.

UNT Dallas has served as a critical partner of the North Texas Food Bank since the onset of the pandemic, regularly hosting numerous mobile pantry distributions on campus alongside NTFB. Each month, UNT Dallas hosts a free, drive-through food distribution event to provide relief to students and the southern Dallas community members in need of support. UNT Dallas also established an onsite food pantry to serve students facing challenges.

“It is very meaningful for UNT Dallas to partner with the North Texas Food Bank for a massive food distribution on our campus on November 20,” said UNT Dallas President Bob Mong. We welcome the community to participate.”

“The holiday season can be especially difficult for those who are already struggling to make ends meet each month. With inflated food, gas and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day, deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as rent, medicine or utilities,” Cunningham said. “During the holiday season, food doesn’t just provide nourishment, it is a way for people to connect, celebrate and spend time with loved ones. So, when it is missing, it leaves a hole bigger than hunger itself. The North Texas Food Bank and our feeding partners don’t just want to help provide necessities during the holiday season – together, we’re helping people connect with the ones they love.”

In addition to the holiday distributions, neighbors seeking food assistance can get access to food in several ways. They can find mobile food distributions across North Texas at https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/ or they can visit https://ntfb.org/our-programs/get-food-assistance/find-a-food-pantry/ to find a food pantry nearby that provides food and often other services. Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn more about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

About Albertsons/ Tom Thumb

Albertsons stores in DFW and Tom Thumb stores are owned and operated by Albertsons Companies (ACI), a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and United Supermarkets. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through their Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

About UNT Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas empowers students, transforms lives and strengthens communities. UNT Dallas is one of the most diverse public universities in the metroplex, the only public, 4-year university in the city of Dallas and the most affordable 4-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law (accredited by the American Bar Association) in Downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System. For more information, visit untdallas.edu.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

