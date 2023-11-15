King Palm Lights Up First Product Collaboration with a Musical Artist, West Coast Hip-Hop Pioneer, The Game

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Palm , the original all-natural palm leaf wrap smoking company, has forged an exclusive collaboration with hip-hop titan The Game, marking their first alliance with the musical artist. For seven years King Palm has shined brightly as an innovator, known for their smokable palm leaves sustainably harvested in Thailand and India which offer a slow-burning experience free from chemicals, preservatives, and other artificial ingredients.



An aficionado of fine-smoking products, The Game (Jayceon Terrell Taylor) has been an influential voice in the West Coast hip-hop scene for nearly two decades. Racking up multiple Grammy, Billboard Music Award and MTV Music Award nominations, he channeled his early experiences growing up in Compton, California into his debut 2004 independent album Untold Story, which led to his signing by Dr. Dre. The next year came the multi-platinum success of his album The Documentary, followed by Doctor’s Advocate (2006) and The R.E.D. Album (2011), which all debuted at #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. In addition to music, The Game has earned new audiences through his work in film and television.

“When I first discovered King Palm, it was evident that they were bringing something unique to the table. Undoubtedly, they reign supreme in this space, and our collaboration is poised to revolutionize the cultural landscape,” said The Game.

Delivering a delicious new experience to customers, the King Palm x The Game collaboration extends the company’s reputation as an industry pioneer. Each two-pack of their popular mini-size leaf tube rolls includes a Red Velvet terpene capsule embedded in the corn husk filter which, with a gentle squeeze, adds the sweet flavors of chocolate and vanilla to every hit. Each tube roll holds up to one gram of product, which can be loaded with a limited-edition bamboo packing stick.

Concurrently, King Palm is also adding The Game - Cherry Vanilla to their offerings of tobacco flat sheets. King Palm tobacco leaves are hand-selected and dark air-cured using extensively researched methods to achieve the strongest aroma for the connoisseur. The company packages its flat sheets with a glass filter tip – one of the first-of-its-kind products in the industry and an innovative accessory that offers elegance and convenience that consumers won’t find anywhere else.

“We have long thought about a collaboration with musical artists, and we are excited to forge our first with The Game,” said King Palm Co-Founder Brandon Puett. “Both King Palm and The Game are distinguished as trailblazers and risk takers, offering unique experiences full of discovery, surprise and deep satisfaction.”

About King Palm

King Palm is a pioneer in the smoke shop industry, committed to providing consumers with high-quality, all-natural products that prioritize sustainability and a superior smoking experience. With celebrity collaborations and a range of innovative offerings, including palm leaf wraps, goji wraps, tobacco sheets, lotus cones, rose rolls, and the highly acclaimed Suga Punch Blunt Roll, King Palm is dedicated to redefining smoking culture.

Media Contact

Lara Miller

Firecracker PR

lara@firecrackerpr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext 705

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/842ba1a1-eafa-44de-929d-99c8b0008644

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/930f2b21-1fad-4f3d-a088-c204269f7300