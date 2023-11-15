NMD Pharma Raises €75 Million (~$80 million) in a Series B Financing





Proceeds will be used to complete three Phase 2 clinical studies of first-in-class ClC-1 molecule inhibitor NMD670 in myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

In addition, NMD Pharma will continue to mature and expand its pipeline of novel ClC-1 inhibitors, and pursue undisclosed targets for other neuromuscular diseases

Aarhus, Denmark, 15 November 2023 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech dedicated to developing novel and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, today announces that it has raised €75 million (~$80 million) in a Series B financing. The financing was led by current investor Jeito Capital and includes investments from other current NMD Pharma investors: Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, and the Roche Venture Fund.

NMD Pharma is developing first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of the skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel (ClC-1) to enhance neuromuscular transmission with the potential to restore muscle function in a range of rare neuromuscular diseases. Proceeds from the financing will be used to complete three Phase 2 studies with NMD670, the Company’s lead ClC-1 inhibitor. The three studies will evaluate the novel mechanism of ClC-1 inhibition in AChR and MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy, and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, respectively.

Furthermore, NMD Pharma will continue to expand its pipeline of ClC-1 inhibitor molecules and pursue undisclosed targets for the treatment of other neuromuscular diseases. The new funds will also be used to expand NMD Pharma’s clinical and commercial operations in Denmark and in the US.

“This funding will help NMD Pharma evolve significantly and enable us to become a late-stage clinical company with a pipeline of novel therapeutics in development for patients with neuromuscular diseases” said Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma. “I would like to extend my thanks to my team for their work making NMD Pharma the company it is today and for the support and trust shown by our investors, and in particular to Jeito Capital, for leading this round.”

“NMD Pharma has progressed its pipeline of first-in-class CIC-1 inhibitors from the laboratory to the clinic in several severe neuromuscular diseases. This financing round will be pivotal for the Company as we aim to deliver the next phase of growth to become a late-stage clinical company, supported by this new capital and expert investors who know us well and are experienced in building shareholder value.” remarked Mike Heffernan, Chairman of the Board at NMD Pharma.

Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner at lead investor Jeito Capital, added: “Since we originally looked at NMD Pharma we have been impressed with the Company’s unique expertise in a very specialized area. The Company has matured and grown significantly since our initial investment last year and the recent positive clinical data has provided valuable validation. As such, we are very pleased to lead this new round and look forward to supporting Thomas Holm Pedersen, the CEO, and his talented team as they progress the NMD Pharma story to the next chapter with a joint ambition: provide patients with life transforming benefits.”

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a first-in-class platform of small molecule therapies selectively targeting the skeletal muscle chloride ion channel (ClC-1) for the treatment of severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received initial seed financing in 2016 and has since raised ~€155 million from investors including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/.