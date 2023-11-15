ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 14.00 EET
ROBIT PLC HAS COMPLETED THE REPURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES
Robit Plc has completed the repurchase of its own shares, which started on September 20, 2023 and ended on November 14, 2023. During this period, a total of 100,000 own shares were repurchased for an average price of EUR 1.37576 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase.
The shares were repurchased based on an authorization given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on March 15, 2023 to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2,117,990 of the company’s own shares using the company’s distributable unrestricted shareholders’ equity for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive plans or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. At its meeting on September 18, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to repurchase a maximum of 100,00 shares, which corresponds to approximately 0.5 percent of the company’s currently issued shares.
Robit Plc has 21,179,900 shares and votes. Following the repurchase, Robit Plc holds a total of 116,308 of its own shares, which correspond to approximately 0.6 percent of the company’s currently issued shares.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.