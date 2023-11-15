ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 14.00 EET

ROBIT PLC HAS COMPLETED THE REPURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES

Robit Plc has completed the repurchase of its own shares, which started on September 20, 2023 and ended on November 14, 2023. During this period, a total of 100,000 own shares were repurchased for an average price of EUR 1.37576 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase.

The shares were repurchased based on an authorization given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on March 15, 2023 to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2,117,990 of the company’s own shares using the company’s distributable unrestricted shareholders’ equity for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive plans or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. At its meeting on September 18, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to repurchase a maximum of 100,00 shares, which corresponds to approximately 0.5 percent of the company’s currently issued shares.

Robit Plc has 21,179,900 shares and votes. Following the repurchase, Robit Plc holds a total of 116,308 of its own shares, which correspond to approximately 0.6 percent of the company’s currently issued shares.

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

