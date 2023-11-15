MacGregor has received a significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 15 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 2:00 PM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for two PCTC vessels to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd in South Korea.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner between the second and the third quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support of complete hardware to both vessels: Quarter ramp, side ramp, four deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, and pilot and bunker doors.

MacGregor was selected to supply the RoRo and car deck equipment for the vessels as a repeat order due to its long and proven history with the shipyard and the owner.

“I want to thank the customer for choosing us and I am very proud of our professional team securing the order. It is rewarding that the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard shipyard has again trusted us to deliver the RoRo equipment to these PCTC vessels,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

