Golf Swing Analyzer Market To Reach USD 944.3 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Golf Swing Analyzer Market size was valued at USD 391.5 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 944.3 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The Golf Swing analyzer provides insights to improve the golfer's swing by analyzing the swing angle and other parameters. The increasing global popularity of golf and the development of various courses, golf architecture, and course management have contributed to the market growth.

Manufacturers are developing smart devices and applications to support the growth of golf. Golf swing analyzers and launch monitors are gaining massive acceptance globally. The sport is often associated with affluent users and is considered a leisure activity.

Manufacturers have made significant advancements in golf swing analyzers and launch monitors. The latest technology-based analyzers provide personalized and instant feedback to users. Smart sensors enhance accuracy and swing feedback, enabling users to connect their devices with a smartphone application.

Segmentation Overview:

The global golf swing analyzer market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The launch monitor segment holds the largest market share in the golf swing analyzer market, tracking club head movement, dispersion, impact, angles, distances, spins, and speeds. Amateurs hold 50.1% of revenue, with CAGR expected to continue.

Golf Swing Analyzer Market Report Highlights:

The global golf swing analyzer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2032.

The popularity of professional sports drives the demand for sports equipment and accessories. The golf swing analyzer market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing popularity of golf in elite sports.

North America accounts for 43% of revenue due to many golf courses and players.

Some prominent players in the golf swing analyzer market report include SkyTrak, LLC, FlightScope Mevo (FlightScope (Pty) Ltd.), Rapsodo, Inc., Shot Scope Technologies Ltd., Arccos, 3Bays Corporation Limited, Garmin, Zepp (Huami Co. Ltd.), Swingbyte, and Blast Motion among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Blast Motion has partnered with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT), the world’s largest operator of multi-day junior golf events.

- The FlightScope Mevo+ Pro Package now offers a Face Impact Location add-on option, announced by FlightScope during the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

Golf Swing Analyzer Market Segmentation:

By Type: Smart Sensor, and Launch Monitor

By Application: Professional, and Amateur

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

