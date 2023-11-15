Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of Fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Roslane Aouameur, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.



Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: November 22, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 (888) 886-7786 or 1 (416) 764-8658

Conference call replay available until November 29, 2023:

1 (877) 674-7070 or 1 (416) 764-8692

Replay passcode: 955532#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 97955532.

