Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Claro, Nabiax ,Gtd Peru, and Cirion Technologies

The Peru data center market is expected to reach a value of $200.5 million by 2028 from $105.5 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.30%

This report conducts an in-depth analysis of the Peru data center market share, providing a comprehensive examination of both existing and upcoming facilities, along with investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It also covers market sizing and investment estimations for various market segments.

The Peru data center market currently encompasses nine operational colocation facilities, with a notable emphasis on adhering to Tier III standards. For example, the Surco Data Center facility by Gtd Peru is constructed in compliance with Tier III Uptime standards.

This report offers a thorough and informative overview of the Peru colocation market, offering insights into its size, investment opportunities, and revenue potential. It evaluates data center investments from colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators, providing details on both the investment amount and power capacity in megawatts (MW).

Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the present data center landscape in Peru, delivering industry insights and projections concerning market size in the foreseeable future. It also furnishes a snapshot of the existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities within the country, serving as valuable information for stakeholders and investors interested in the Peruvian data center market

Peru Data Center Insights

Gtd Peru is among the top and largest data center operators in the country.

Equinix is among the global colocation operators in the country that currently has its LM1 Lima facility in the Surco region of the city and has plans for further expansions across different parts of Peru.

The Peru data center market is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For example, the South America-1 (SAm-1) is the biggest one spread across 25,000 km, with Telxius as its owner. It has landing points in several regions in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Argentina, and the United States.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities in Peru, will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.

Some key colocation investors in the Peru data center market in 2022 are Equinix, Gtd Peru, Claro, Nabiax, and Cirion Technologies.

Equinix, one of the world's largest data center operators, has acquired Entel Peru's data center facility.

Cirion Technologies took over Lumen Technologies' Latin American business operations and completed its re-branding.

The data center with the highest power capacity is Nabiax's Lince facility, which has a total power capacity of 1.2 MW.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $105.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $200.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Peru

REPORT COVERAGE:

Facilities Covered (Existing): 09

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 4 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

SuperMicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Fluor Corporation

HDOS

PQC

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

Assa Abloy

ABB

Alfa Laval

Axis Communication

Bosch Safety and Security System

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

HiRef

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Ritta

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Claro

Nabiax

Gtd Peru

Cirion Technologies

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

