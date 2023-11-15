Global Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine Research Report 2023: Surges in Cancer and Diabetes Driving Innovations - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine was valued at $312.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% to reach $592.0 billion in 2028.

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally, rising cancer cases globally, increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide, and rising worldwide cases of hypercholesterolemia

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of nanomaterials in personalized medicine, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and the market share for key market players.

The field of personalized medicine has entered a new, revolutionary frontier with nanomaterials, which is transforming healthcare at the molecular level. These minute marvels, created with accuracy and cleverness, hold the key to a new era of personalized therapies and diagnostics, ushering in a day when medicine is as distinctive as the person it treats. Nanomaterials represent the pinnacle of innovation in the search for personalized healthcare solutions, opening up countless opportunities to improve patient care and transform the field of medicine.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the already growing demand for global nanomaterials in the personalized medicine market. Chronic disease affects hundreds of million patients globally. Approximately 45% of Americans, or 133 million people, suffer from one or more chronic healthcare conditions. Similarly, in Europe, nearly 60 million people have more than one chronic disease. Chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise rapidly in the forecast period (2023-2028), and this is expected to create a significant burden on global healthcare.



Similarly, inorganic strategies amongst market players are also boosting the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine. For instance, in June 2023, Merck, often known as MSD outside of North America and Canada, acquired Prometheus Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology business in the clinical stages that is leading the way in precision medicine by finding, creating and commercializing innovative therapeutic and companion diagnostic solutions to treat immune-mediated disorders.

The Prometheus purchase strengthens Merck's pipeline; this will expand its immunology presence and enhance its capacity to provide patient value. This acquisition will support Merck to change how patients with immune-mediated disorders are treated thanks to the possible best-in-class candidate that Prometheus brings to the table.



The other vital driving factors are rising cancer cases globally, increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide, rising worldwide cases of hypercholesterolemia, and cross-industry collaborations and mergers; these are anticipated to increase the demand for nanomaterials in personalized medicine during the forecast period. However, challenges in nanomaterials in personalized medicine will likely impede market growth during the forecast period.



Major players in the nanomaterials in personalized medicine markets include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Ipsen SA, and many others. All the major and emerging players are offering potential personalized nanomedicine for various therapeutic areas.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $346.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $592 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

