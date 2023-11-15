Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size Worth USD 542.38 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size is expected to reach USD 542.38 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) is a minimally invasive procedure used for the precise removal of early-stage gastrointestinal tumors or lesions. It involves inserting a specialized endoscope through the mouth or anus to access the affected area. Utilizing electrosurgical devices and techniques, the lesion is dissected and lifted from the submucosal layer in an en-bloc manner. ESD offers advantages like shorter hospital stays, reduced complications, and improved patient outcomes compared to traditional surgery. However, its complexity requires skilled endoscopists. ESD is a valuable option for managing early gastrointestinal neoplasms, providing a less invasive alternative to conventional surgery.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes, Knives, Injection Agents, Tissue Retractors, and Graspers/Clips), By Indication (Stomach Cancer, Colan Cancer, and Esophageal Cancer), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The knives segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into gastroscopes & colonoscopes, knives, injection agents, tissue retractors, and graspers/clips. The knives segment in the endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market is anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period for several reasons. Technological advancements in ESD knives, such as the development of specialized and innovative devices, are driving the demand for more precise and efficient procedures. These advanced knives offer improved dissection capabilities, enabling better maneuverability and enhanced control during ESD surgeries. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of early-stage gastrointestinal tumors and the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatments like ESD contribute to the rising demand for specialized knives. As a result, the knives segment is expected to witness significant growth in the ESD market.

The esophageal cancer segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period

Based on the indication, the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into stomach cancer, colan cancer, and esophageal cancer. The esophageal cancer segment in the endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market is projected to experience higher growth during the forecast period due to several factors. Esophageal cancer is a serious and life-threatening condition with a rising incidence globally. ESD offers a minimally invasive treatment option for early-stage esophageal cancer, providing better outcomes and reduced postoperative complications compared to traditional surgical interventions. As awareness of ESD's benefits increases among healthcare professionals and patients, along with advancements in endoscopic technologies and expertise in performing ESD procedures, the demand for ESD as a preferred treatment choice for esophageal cancer management is expected to surge, leading to higher growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period in the endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market. The region has a large population base, with a rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and cancers, creating a substantial demand for ESD procedures. The increasing healthcare investments and advancements in medical infrastructure and technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India foster the adoption of ESD as a preferred treatment option. Moreover, a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures further drives market growth. Overall, these factors indicate a promising growth trajectory for the ESD market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Creo Medical PLC, MTW-Endoskopie W.Haag KG, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, CONMED Corporation, and Micro-Tech Endoscopy And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, The acquisition of Hitachi, Ltd.'s Diagnostic Imaging-related Business by FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) facilitated the expansion of FUJIFILM Corporation's medical systems business. Through this acquisition, FUJIFILM strengthened its presence and capabilities in the medical imaging and diagnostics market, contributing to its growth in the healthcare sector.

In January 2021, Quest Innovations B.V. (Netherlands) was purchased by Olympus Corporation (Japan). Olympus was able to expand its surgical endoscopy capabilities and incorporate Quest's advanced FIS capabilities into its full medical imaging platform as a result of the purchase.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market, By Product

Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes

Knives

Injection Agents

Tissue Retractors

Graspers/Clips

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market, By Indication

Stomach Cancer

Colan Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



