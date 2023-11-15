Automotive Printed Electronics Market Set for 22.1% Revenue Growth, Global Valuation Will be US$13 Bn in 2030

London, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poised for significant growth in revenue between 2023 and 2030, the global market for automotive printed electronics encompasses the manufacturing and sale of various electronic products, including electronic circuits, displays, antennas, electronic skin patches, and sensors.

A newly released market research report of Fairfield Market Research projects a stupendous 22.1% CAGR for the market during 2023 – 2030, leading to a valuation of approximately US$13 Bn toward the end of the forecast year.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$13 Bn CAGR 22.1 % Growth Drivers Cost benefits associated with printed electronics

Growing adoption across in automotive industry Segmentation Substrate (Organic, Inorganic)

Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Flexographic, Miscellaneous)

Application (Displays, Lighting Solutions, Seat Heaters, HMI, Image Sensors, Integrated Antenna, Photovoltaics, Miscellaneous) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., E Ink Hldgs, Nissha Co., Ltd., Molex LLC, Jabil Inc., ALT Technologies, Quad Industries

“The biggest advantage that has been creating end-user interest in printed electronics is the remarkable cost efficiency. A growing urge to create thinner and more wearable electronic devices, offering both precision and cost-efficiency, is primarily driving the demand in this market,” says the company analyst.

A leading player, E Ink Holdings Inc., introduced an on-cell touch e-paper module in March 2021 with an objective to enhance the optical performance of e-paper displays. This and more such innovations have spurred the demand for printed electronic devices, particularly in the automotive and transportation sectors.

Key Research Insights

In 2022, screen printing technology accounted for the largest share of market revenue.

The displays category held the largest market share in 2022.

The automotive printed electronics market is currently led by the Asia Pacific region, while Europe's market is anticipated to demonstrate robust growth through 2030.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Screen Printing Dominance Intact

The automotive printed electronics market is segmented into various categories, with notable developments in technology. Among these, the screen printing technology has been the dominant force in the market.

Screen printing is widely used in sensors, offering simplicity, affordability, and rapid and adaptable manufacturing capabilities.

Inkjet Printing on the Rise

Inkjet printing has emerged as the fastest-growing technology segment. It has replaced conventional manufacturing techniques and significantly reduced ink consumption and electronic waste.

This digital, flexible, and scalable technology is gaining traction in automotive interior applications, including decoration, displays, lighting, and sensors.

Displays Lead the Way

The display category is a significant contributor to the automotive printed electronics market, with strong revenue growth driven by the demand for energy-efficient display technology.

OLEDs are especially favoured for their creative design possibilities, such as curved displays in dashboards and integration into lighting and touch function surfaces.

Lighting Solutions and Sensors Major Application Areas

The use of organic LED technologies for lighting can reduce car weight and production costs.

Printed sensors integrated into vehicles have applications in monitoring structural integrity, measuring pressure and movement, and activating infotainment systems.

Key Report Highlights

Printed electronics offer significant cost advantages that position them as an attractive choice for manufacturers and consumers alike.

Technological advancements, increased consumer demand for energy-efficient and innovative displays, and the cost-benefit will collectively steer the competition landscape of the automotive printed electronics industry.

The unprecedentedly growing consumer electronics industry has increased the demand for printed electronics, coupled with the escalating popularity of IoT-enabled devices.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Maintains Leadership Position

Asia Pacific is at the forefront of the automotive printed electronics market, with a dominant position expected to continue through 2030-end.

The region's status as a manufacturing hub, home to numerous OEMs, and its record-breaking passenger car production in China in 2022 (over 23 million cars) have driven substantial market growth.

Consumer awareness of the advantages of printed electronics, ease of integration, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency have all contributed to Asia Pacific's leadership in this sector.

Europe Set for a Leap

Europe is witnessing significant growth potential in the automotive printed electronics market.

Expanded R&D investments over the recent past, along with the acceptance of printed electronics in various automotive applications like photovoltaic, lighting, and RFID devices, are propelling this growth.

The adoption of cutting-edge technology and electronic items, such as smart televisions and virtual reality headsets, is boosting market revenue.

Additionally, RFID technology is making strides in healthcare institutions, enhancing traceability, identity management, and resource monitoring.

North America – the Next Leg of Market Growth

The US accounts for the largest share of revenue in North America, primarily due to substantial investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and emerging technologies, especially in IoT and vehicle electrification. The government's initiatives to reduce emissions have further accelerated market growth.

Competitive Landscape Analysis – Automotive Printed Electronics Market

Some of the prominent players in the automotive printed electronics market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., E Ink Holdings, Nissha Co., Ltd., Molex LLC, Jabil Inc., ALT Technologies, and Quad Industries.

