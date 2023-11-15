The State of Alaska is selling a 2004 custom-built Steel Patrol Vessel on GovDeals

JUNEAU, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Alaska is currently offering a 2004 custom-built 74-foot, Steel Patrol Enforcer Vessel on GovDeals. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets to millions of qualified buyers.



This custom vessel was constructed in 2002 to fulfill the needs of a larger class vessel in the southeastern part of the state. The boat was initially designed to allow law enforcement in the area to patrol and inspect commercial fishing districts. The Enforcer was critical to their operations, allowing troopers to patrol more remote areas and support other agencies in the area.

In October 2022, the decision was made to retire the Enforcer and construct a newer improved vessel to fit the current and future requirements of the area.

“The Enforcer has helped our Wildlife Troopers to inspect and protect various marine operations in this area of the state. As they look to expand their services with a new vessel, we hope to find new owners willing to invest and support the future needs of this watercraft”, says Daren Denney State Property Officer for the state of Alaska. Choosing to sell its surplus online allows the state to maximize value by reaching millions of registered buyers in a competitive online auction bid format which often outperforms in-person sales.

The state recommends that all interested parties schedule an inspection of the vessel before placing bids. To bid on this 2004 Custom-built 74-foot, Steel Patrol Enforcer Vessel or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com.

