Noema Pharma Appoints Robert Lasser, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced Robert Lasser, M.D., M.B.A has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).



“Dr. Lasser brings over 25 years of CNS experience with a successful track record of medical leadership for neuroscience development and commercialization, and I am excited to welcome him to our leadership team,” said Ilise Lombardo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Noema. “Rob’s insight and experience leading global development programs will be invaluable as he spearheads the execution of our ongoing clinical studies. I look forward to working with Rob as we continue our mission of developing new and transforming medicines for patients across multiple disease indications.”

Dr. Lasser is a seasoned biopharma executive with over 25 years of experience in the CNS space, spanning clinical practice, academic research, large pharma and biotech. Most recently, he held an executive role at Sage Therapeutics, where he led the development of zuranolone (ZURZUVAE®) in depressive disorders. Before that, he was the Chief Medical Officer at MedDay Pharma. Prior to joining MedDay, he was the Head of Neurodegenerative disorders at Roche, where he oversaw the Phase 2 and 3 programs for gantenerumab through 2017. Earlier in his career, Dr. Lasser held various roles at pharmaceutical companies, including managing the medical launch and lifecycle of lisdexamfetamine (VYVANSE®) at Shire, the first medicine for treating Binge Eating Disorder, the launch of the first long-acting injectable atypical antipsychotic RISPERDAL CONSTA® at Johnson & Johnson, and developing iloperidone (FANAPT®) at Novartis in the late 1990’s. Dr. Lasser completed his Geriatric Psychiatry fellowship at the National Institute of Mental Health, and his residency in psychiatry at McLean Hospital. He obtained an M.B.A from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, a M.D. from Boston University School of Medicine, and a B.A. in Biochemistry from Dartmouth College.

“I am excited to join Noema Pharma ahead of a catalytic year of important milestones that set the stage for the next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Dr. Lasser. “Throughout my career, I have sought to join companies with a clear dedication to Neurology and Psychiatry disorders to match my commitment to those patients and families. Working with the dedicated team at Noema to bring novel therapies to those fighting devastating CNS conditions is part of that continuing devotion.”

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company has a well-differentiated pipeline with four mid clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Noema currently has four active clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions: Ph2b Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder (persistent stuttering), Ph2/3 pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ph2b seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. The Company has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended with an adolescent cohort. The Company has also completed preclinical validation studies with its triple reuptake inhibitor with plans to enter clinical development in 2024. Noema Pharma was founded in 2019 by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Current investors also include Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners, UPMC Enterprises, and an undisclosed investor.



Contacts:

Alex Lobo

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

alex.lobo@sternir.com