Arqit Sets Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum safe encryption, announced it will report financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



In conjunction with this announcement, Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on November 21, 2023 with the Company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at ir.arqit.uk. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ir.arqit.uk.

Arqit supplies a unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device or cloud machine or data at rest secure against current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents but also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards. www.arqit.uk

