Alternative Wellness Health Goes Live With Entire CBD Product Line Through one of the Largest CBD Wholesalers, Discount Pharms

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT) is pleased to announce the successful agreement with the online CBD Wholesaler Discount Pharms. We’re live and have already seen orders.

To Place orders for our Amethyst Products please Visit:

https://discountpharms.com/product-tag/cbd/

Amethyst Beverage’s specialty CBD Premium Water, and CBD products (CBD Enhancer, CBD Pain Relief Roll on, CBD Massage Oil, CBD Gummy Rings) are officially live and on sale with Discount Pharms and six SKUs. Our entry into other CBD products is now complete with our full lineup. We expect big things from Discount Pharms and their ability to foster and market B2B as well as B2C clientele.

Laird Life Management Group, which helped and aided EXMT with Discount Pharms, also enables us to finish up additional contracts in the works and we look forward to great things moving forward.

“We are looking forward to this relationship with Amethyst and are setting up distribution channels that will enable the growth for the verticals that fit the product set accordingly,” stated Robert Laird III, owner.

“We are currently on track to add numerous major organizations for both our sales and growth into the verticals we’ve identified that best fit Amethyst. We’re currently working with several sporting organizations that love our products and are fast tracking our products into their organizations accordingly. We’re also on track to attain our goals within the CBD industry,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, President of the Live Amethyst CBD.

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Fulvic and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste.

Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start including our specialty of Fulvic Acid, Ionic Minerals and Aloe Vera into the product line as well.

About Discount Pharms

Discount Pharms supplies retailers and businesses in the cannabis industry with wholesale products. The company connects B2B and B2C clients and helps them market products as well. They are the supplier of hemp companies with high quality, wholesale CBD and alternative cannabinoid products. Industry leader in hemp supplies since 2017.

About Laird Life Management

Laird Life Management is a strategic branding and manufacturing partner that has spent the last 4 years positioning and empowering organizations to foster collaborative thinking in order to further drive innovation to achieve scalable results. By closing the loop and leveraging our close network, we help businesses grow organically by transforming a consumer-first mindset culture.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

AWH ( Anything Technologies Media: EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

