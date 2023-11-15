Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) Partners with Qu to Accelerate Innovation for the Restaurant Industry

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu, the agile restaurant tech company with the industry’s first unified commerce platform for multi-channel ordering, has announced an investment from EHI, a strategic growth equity firm affiliated with Union Square Hospitality Group (“USHG”).



EHI focuses on investing in high-growth, category-leading companies, with an emphasis on technologies that fuel improved guest and employee experiences. The investment will enable continued innovation and product development for Qu’s suite of enterprise products —from instore POS, kiosks, and digital ordering to drive-thru, KDS, and unified menu management—all of which are proven to increase employee efficiencies and operator profit margins for Qu customers.

With its exclusive focus on enterprise-scale fast casual and quick service chains, Qu will continue to expand on its foundational software platform with fast, flexible, and forward-thinking solutions like its recent addition of Edge Computing for increasing instore speed and stability, voice AI/ML-enabled mobile alerts and reporting, and unified fulfillment solutions .

“Qu’s technology embodies the essence of Enlightened Hospitality, enriching both the guest and employee journey,” said Danny Meyer. “By unifying the fractured digital and in-store ordering ecosystem, Qu creates a smoother, more efficient environment for valued restaurant team members, empowering them to deliver extraordinary guest experiences. The result is increased profitability and new revenue opportunities.”

EHI joins Qu’s prominent roster of technology and hospitality investors including COTA Capital, Bobby Cox Companies and NRD Capital—together working to bring the connected restaurant of the future to fruition for the quick-serve enterprise segment.

“Qu’s success to date has been possible due to its unrelenting focus on the QSR and Fast Casual segments and the phenomenal support of its existing investors,” said Amir Hudda, Qu’s CEO. “Having an industry leading voice from Danny Meyer as a new investor and partner will accelerate Qu’s vision for the QSR industry.”

“We are excited to have EHI join us on this journey,” said Bobby Yazdani, founder of Cota Capital. “Our experience in scaling technology platform companies along with EHI’s experience in scaling restaurant brands will provide Qu the best of both worlds as it looks to continue its exponential growth.”

Qu’s market-leading enterprise platform, built from the ground up, is having tremendous success in delivering on the promise of a Unified Commerce Platform for enterprise-scale QSR brands. In 2023 alone, Qu was selected by over a dozen brands and its store count is up by over 150% while achieving an ARR growth of over 125%. The new investments will further accelerate Qu’s innovation and growth as it continues on its journey to become the partner of choice for large QSR and Fast Casual brands.

About Enlightened Hospitality Investments

Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) is a value-added strategic growth equity firm formed to leverage the brands, businesses, and team at Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) to identify and invest in scalable businesses with proven category leadership and a commitment to building an employee, customer, and community-focused culture. EHI partners with portfolio companies to provide strategic direction, operational experience, increased visibility, and access to relationships, with a goal of driving significant value creation for all stakeholders. For additional information on EHI, please visit www.ehi.fund.

About Cota Capital

Cota Capital backs the bold. Cota is a technology investment firm that partners with exceptional teams to build and grow timeless companies that enable the future. Cota delivers Knowledge Capital, a differentiated combination of deep operational expertise, know-how, impactful and data-driven market insights and intelligence, and a vast industry network. Together, these elements are put to work to empower Cota entrepreneurs to execute their vision, unlock scale, minimize risk, and bring enduring ideas to life. For more information, please visit www.cotacapital.com.

About Qu

Qu is the restaurant technology company evolving POS, responsibly, for a more sustainable future. With the industry’s first unified commerce platform, Qu’s fully integrated products go beyond fragmented ordering and tech experiences to unify the order journey - driving repeat customers and more productive employees.

Focused on enterprise quick service (QSR) and fast-casual chains, our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities and improve profit margins - one order at a time. Above all else, Qu prides itself on transparent, responsible partnerships rooted in financial and moral stewardship for the restaurant industry.