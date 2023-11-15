Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT)

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT). The in-depth 31-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Viomi Technology’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Comprehensive Smart Home Solution Provider - Viomi Technology is a well-known player in the IoT home devices market with the standout and Integrated “IoT @ Home Platform,” an ecosystem of innovative IoT home devices. As of June 2023, this platform has amassed around 8.1 million household users, with growing adoption rates indicative of potential scalability. Core to Viomi’s business approach are the two major components of this platform: the Viomi business, which primarily markets Viomi-branded products, and a strategic partnership with Xiaomi, a significant shareholder and customer. The company has consistently innovated, launching numerous smart products which leverage AI, 5G IoT technologies, and sensors, further strengthening the extent of IoT and smart technology integration within its product portfolio. Their products are categorized into four business lines: the IoT @ Home portfolio (comprising smart kitchen and other smart products), home water solutions (focused on water purification), essential consumables (water and air filters), diversified small appliances, and other services. A notable value-add is their integrated capabilities within IoT products that facilitate in-app consumer purchases based on real-time data analytics. For instance, their smart appliances can notify users about low supplies, such as laundry detergent, and can even auto-order replacements. The overarching goal is to provide consumers with an integrated, technologically advanced home experience, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

About Viomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells IoT-enabled smart home products in China, including water purifiers, kitchen appliances, and other smart devices. They distribute products via online platforms and offline stores and have a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. Based in Guangzhou, the company was founded in 2014.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) for producing research materials regarding Viomi Technology Co., Ltd and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 11/15/23, the issuer had paid us $34,985 ($35,000 contract, fee reflects wire charge) for our research services, which commenced 10/16/23 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. Diamond Equity Research LLC has been paid $2,500 by a third-party affiliate on behalf of Viomi Technologies Inc. to present at our emerging growth conference, with authorization from company. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. and investors should read full disclosures found in the research report.

