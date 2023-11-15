Global Baby Buggy Market Analysis and Report 2023-2030 – Market Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030 | RationalStat Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent report, the Global Baby Buggy Market value is estimated at US$ 3.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A stroller or pram, often known as a baby buggy, is a wheeled vehicle designed for parents to move infants or young children. It usually comprises a wheeled frame, a handlebar for pushing, and a seating space where a child can sit or lie down comfortably. Baby buggies are available in a variety of forms, sizes, and functionalities to fit the demands of parents and carers. Although they might sometimes relate to significantly distinct designs, the phrases "stroller" and "pram" are sometimes used interchangeably.

Continuous design and technological advancements have resulted in the development of lightweight, folding, and travel-friendly infant buggies. These characteristics improve portability and storage simplicity, which will appeal to parents who value flexibility and ease of use.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Baby Buggy market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Baby Buggy market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Baby Buggy market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Baby Buggy Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, lightweight stroller segment accounted for the largest market share of 52% in 2022 so it’s expected to dominate the market. The product contains lightweight materials and fewer features which is ideal for short travels.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.5 billion Growth Rate 5.3% Dominant Segment Lightweight stroller Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising popularity of traveling

Innovations in design and technology

Rising disposable incomes

Growing consumer spending on baby products Companies Profiled Summer Infant, Inc.

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Baby Bunting

Mothercare Plc

Pigeon Corporation.

Artsana USA, Inc

Newell Brands Inc

Evenflo Company, Inc.

Brevi Milano Spa

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global baby buggy market include.

In March 2022, Summer Infant announced a cash acquisition by kids2 for US$12 per share. Kids2 will improve its brand platform and add additional categories from SUMR's portfolio as a result of the acquisition, allowing it to expand globally.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global baby buggy market growth include Summer Infant, Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Baby Bunting, Mothercare Plc, Pigeon Corporation., Artsana USA, Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Evenflo Company, Inc., and Brevi Milano Spa, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global baby buggy market based on type, distribution channel and region

Global Baby Buggy Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Lightweight Stroller Full Size Stroller Jogging Stroller Double Stroller

Global Baby Buggy Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarket and Hypermarket Specialty Store E-commerce

Global Baby Buggy Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Baby Buggy Market US Canada Latin America Baby Buggy Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Baby Buggy Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Baby Buggy Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Baby Buggy Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Baby Buggy Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Baby Buggy Report:

What will be the market value of the global Baby Buggy market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Baby Buggy market?

What are the market drivers of the global Baby Buggy market?

What are the key trends in the global Baby Buggy market?

Which is the leading region in the global Baby Buggy market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Baby Buggy market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Baby Buggy market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

