Community Association Services Of Indiana Hosts Annual Fundraiser To Support Associa Cares Charitable Organization

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) a leading provider of community management services throughout Indianapolis and surrounding counties, recently hosted its annual Client Appreciation and Vendor Networking Event. One hundred percent of the donations raised benefitted Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. A mix of vendor partners, client board members, and Associa employees took part in the event.

Attending vendor partners were treated to appetizers and refreshments. They also had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving Associa-managed communities throughout Indianapolis, including Beech Grove, Carmel, Lawrence, Speedway and Warren Park. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our vendor partners and event sponsors we were able to stage another successful event in support of Associa Cares,” said Community Association Services of Indiana Branch President Jennifer Freemen. “Their support allows us to host this event each year and continue helping families and individuals in need.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment