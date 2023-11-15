Ground Support Equipment Market Soars: From USD 5.6 Billion to USD 7.0 Billion by 2027

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ground support equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market across the globe can be attributed to the increase in passenger traffic and expansion of airport infrastructure, and an increase in warehouse operations at airports are the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264041553

Based on type, the mobile GSE segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the ground support equipment market is projected to be led by the mobile segment from 2022 to 2027. Mobile GSE refers to equipment that is not restricted to one installed location and can be used to service aircraft parked at gates not connected to airport terminals as well. Mobile GSE usually comprises cargo loading equipment and ramp service equipment. Tractors are the most commonly used mobile GSE at airports.

Fixed GSE refers to equipment that can service only those aircraft that are parked close to where they are installed. Fixed ground power units, fixed pre-conditioned air units, and hydrant fuel systems, are some of the commonly used fixed GSE at airports. Some airports also have underground lavatory systems installed at their gates to service the aircraft parked there.

Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market from 2022 to 2027.

Based on platform, the commercial segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market during the forecast period. The commercial segment has been classified into passenger services, cargo services, and aircraft services. Passenger services include those related to the ferrying of passengers to and from airport gates to an aircraft. They involve the use of passenger buses/shuttles, passenger boarding bridges, and boarding stairs. Cargo services involve the use of equipment required to load and unload cargo from aircraft and transport it to airport warehouses.

Container pallet transporters/cargo loaders, belt loaders, forklifts, and baggage tractors are some of the equipment used to carry out these services. Aircraft services involve the use of equipment required to ensure the smooth functioning of aircraft. These include maintenance and refueling. The equipment used to carry out these services are pushback tractors, deicers, ground power units (GPUs), pre-conditioned air units, and hydrant fuel systems.

REQUEST SAMPLE: -

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264041553

The North American region is projected to lead market for the ground support equipment during the forecast period.

The ground support equipment market in the North American region is projcted to lead market during the forecast period due to modernatization of existing airport equipment and from airports of these regions.

In the US, several states have implemented laws requiring airport emissions to be totally reduced. As a result, airports in these nations are switching over to electric ground support equipment. States like California and Seattle have already put similar rules into place, and their airports have managed to get beyond the problems caused by inadequate infrastructure and input power.

Major players in the ground support equipment market are John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation (US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Tronair (US), and TK Elevators (Germany). These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Increasing passenger footfall and expansion of airport infrastructure are major drivers for the market

Global air traffic has seen an increasing trend due to the steady increase in the number of air travelers. This has led airports to expand their operations, resulting in the addition of new terminals, gates, passenger service equipment, and other infrastructure. As each gate of an airport requires ground support equipment for the aircrafts parked at the gate or apron, the demand for this equipment is expected to grow in direct proportion to the development of new airports and the addition of new gates or terminals at existing airports.

Based on Point of Sale , the equipment segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on point of sale, the ground support equipment market has been segmented into equipment and maintenance services. The equipment segment has further been classified into new demand and replacement. The maintenance services segment includes the maintenance and repair services required for ground support equipment deployed at airports.

Based on equipment, the replacement demand segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market from 2022 to 2027. The conversion of traditional and conventional ground support equipment to hybrid and electric GSE across various airports due to emission norms in various countries is fueling demand for the replacement segment.