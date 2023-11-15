Stream Companies Appoints Marvin Grimm as Vice President of OEM Accounts

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a leading full-service, fully integrated, AdTech-enabled advertising agency, is pleased to announce the strategic hire of Marvin Grimm as the Vice President of OEM Accounts. This strategic hire comes amid Stream's continued commitment to innovation and growth, solidifying its position as a dynamic force in the advertising industry.



Marvin's remarkable 30+ year career and profound understanding of the OEM industry landscape positions Stream Companies to further enhance its offerings and cater to the unique demands of OEM clients.

Known for his extraordinary ability to build and nurture strategic partnerships with Automotive OEMs, Marvin Grimm is primed to spearhead efforts in solving co-op and manufacturer exclusive program needs through inventive and forward-thinking solutions. His appointment underscores Stream Companies' commitment to providing clients with unparalleled expertise and results in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marvin Grimm to our team as the Vice President of OEM Accounts. Marvin's wealth of experience and proven track record in business development and OEM partnerships align perfectly with Stream’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. His expertise in fixed ops and loyalty programs will undoubtedly add a new dimension to our dynamic multi-touch client journey," stated Rich Harrisson, Executive Vice President of Agency Operations at Stream Companies.

Marvin Grimm's impact extends beyond his strategic partnership prowess; he is recognized as a thought leader in the automotive industry. Leading discussions in critical areas, such as Fixed Operations, reminder solutions, and retention programs, Marvin's insights have consistently driven industry standards and innovation.

Marvin Grimm expressed his enthusiasm about joining Stream Companies, saying, "I am honored to be a part of Stream Companies, a company widely known to be at the forefront of innovation in integrated advertising. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Stream and leveraging my experience to build and strengthen relationships with OEM clients, bringing forth creative solutions that drive growth and success for both Stream and its clients."

His strategic mindset and deep industry knowledge position him as a key player in bridging OEMs with Stream's robust arsenal of exceptional tools. His track record of achieving revenue, partnership, and enrollment growth makes him an invaluable asset as Stream Companies continues to lead the way in integrated advertising solutions and continue their impressive growth trajectory.

Marvin Grimm's appointment marks a strategic move for Stream Companies, reinforcing its dedication to providing clients with comprehensive and dynamic advertising solutions. As the company continues to evolve and make headlines, Marvin Grimm's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Stream's future success.





