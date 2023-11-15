US Nuclear Advances Fight Against Opioid Crisis With Breakthrough Fentanyl Detection Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – In 2022, fentanyl was responsible for 200 deaths every day, more than 73,000 total, and over a quarter of a million Americans have died from a fentanyl overdose since 2018. In a groundbreaking move to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic, US Nuclear Corp (OTC-QB: UCLE) now offers the world’s first automatic, on-the-spot fentanyl detectors. This cutting-edge technology is designed to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, first responders, and healthcare professionals in identifying and combating the illicit trafficking of fentanyl. Fentanyl is now endemic in America and USN recommends fighting back by deploying and using these detectors just as widely as metal detectors.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Most overdose related cases are linked to illegally made fentanyl distributed through illegal drug markets and added to other drugs due to its extreme potency, making drugs more powerful, addictive, and dangerous. It is commonly found in liquid and powder forms, but it is impossible to tell if substances have been laced with deadly levels of fentanyl without testing.

The DEA has said that fentanyl largely comes to the US from China through Mexican drug cartels. It is also rampant throughout many prison systems which have experienced a 600% rise in drug overdoses among inmates over the past several years, driven by the smuggling of fentanyl through the mail service.

US Nuclear's breakthrough technology can automatically identify and measure trace amounts of fentanyl with high precision and sensitivity. US Nuclear currently offers three versions: a UAV mounted version (DroneCHEM-WDE-U), a walk through doorway monitor, and a hand-held version (CHEM-WDE-H). These instruments feature a novel algorithm for the detection of fentanyl and its analogues and are capable of identifying mixed samples of street drugs (i.e., heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl) with no sample preparation required, unlike other analysis techniques. The CHEM-WDE-H also detects nanogram/ppb levels of substances, enabling users to sample exteriors of suspect packages for trace residues. Drug analysis is just one of three built-in modes included with these instruments, with the other two being chemical warfare analysis and explosives analysis, for mission specific operations and full range of security.

By providing law enforcement and healthcare professionals with advanced tools for fentanyl detection, US Nuclear aims to contribute to the ongoing efforts to save lives and prevent the devastating impact of opioid trafficking and abuse.



Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov

