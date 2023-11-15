Swab Market Report 2023-2030 | Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Swab Market size is valued at US$ 1,025.4 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global Swab Market. Diagnostic testing plays a crucial role in identifying and diagnosing various medical conditions. Swabs are extensively used for specimen collection, especially in molecular diagnostic tests like PCR (polymerase chain reaction). The growing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests, including COVID-19 testing, has driven the demand for swabs.

Further, the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, strep throat, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and other respiratory infections, has been increasing. Swabs are essential for detecting and diagnosing these infections, further driving the demand for swabs in the medical sector.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the swab market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the swab market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the swab market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Swab Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Type, the alcohol swab segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to the significant medical use of alcohol swabs for collecting microbiological samples in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pathology laboratories.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,025.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,736.6 million Growth Rate 7.8% Dominant Segment Alcohol Swab Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of surgeries

Growth in awareness about the benefits of cotton swabs

Increasing demand for first aid kids

Rising research and development opportunities

R&D Proficiencies

Growing investments in healthcare facilities Companies Profiled Cardinal Health

Bayer AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Puritan Medical Products

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Medical Wire & Equipment

Neogen Corporation

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Blue Manufacturing Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the swab market include,

In March 2021, Roche Diagnostics launched a rapid antigen nasal test in UK. The latest addition to Roche’s COVID-19 portfolio is a test to support the healthcare systems in diagnosing COVID infection.

In April 2020, the US FDA approved a Q-tip polyester swab produced by the Cleveland Company US cotton. This approval was granted to maximize the production of these products.0020

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the swab market growth include Cardinal Health, Bayer AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Puritan Medical Products, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Medical Wire & Equipment, Neogen Corporation, Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Blue Manufacturing Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the swab market based on type, application, end user, and region

Global Swab Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Alcohol Swab Cotton Swab Dry Swab Gauze Swab

Global Swab Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Specimen Collection Disinfection Others

Global Swab Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Microbiological Laboratory Hospitals & Clinics Academia and Research Institutes

Global Swab Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Swab Market US Canada Latin America Swab Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Swab Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Swab Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Swab Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Swab Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



