LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,720% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $3.4 Million

| Source: LM Funding America, Inc. LM Funding America, Inc.

Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES

Mined 117.1 Bitcoins in the Third Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of Approximately $28,000 per Bitcoin

Implementing 'Infrastructure Light' Approach to Bitcoin Mining Business; Focuses Capital Investment on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Mining Machines That Track the Value of Bitcoin

Reports Working Capital of Approximately $4.5 Million and LM Funding Stockholders’ Equity of $35.9 Million ($2.45 per share) as of September 30, 2023

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

  • Approximately 5,549 Bitcoin mining machines in operation at hosting sites as of September 30, 2023.
  • Mined 117.1 Bitcoin in Q3 2023, valued at approximately $3.3 million based on the $28,000 average price of Bitcoin during the quarter.
  • Sequential quarterly revenue increased by 7.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “This quarter marks yet another significant step forward in our transition into Bitcoin mining. In the third quarter of 2023, we mined 117.1 Bitcoin, a 10% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2023. LM Funding is actively implementing an 'Infrastructure Light' approach in our Bitcoin mining business that seeks to mitigate risk and volatility in the market by focusing our capital investments on Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines that track the value of Bitcoin. Overall, we are quite encouraged by the overall market and outlook for Bitcoin pricing, including the upcoming 2024 halving event.”

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, further noted, "Beyond our year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, we experienced sequential quarterly revenue growth of 7% compared with Q2 2023. As of September 30, 2023, our cash plus BTC was approximately $2.7 million. Our working capital stood at $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023, and the equity of LM Funding shareholders was $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share. Given our financial position, we remain highly encouraged by the financial outlook for the business.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $3.4 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or more than 1,720%, from $0.2 million for the 2022 third quarter. The increase was primarily due to digital mining revenue of $3.3 million compared with $42 thousand of digital mining revenue in the same period last year as the Company commenced our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The average BTC price for the quarter recognized as revenue was approximately $28,000.
  • Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $4.4 million, which included a $0.8 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities and a $0.8 million impairment on our Symbiont assets compared with net income of approximately $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included a $0.2 million unrealized loss on investment and equity securities.
  • Core EBITDA loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, totaled approximately $0.6 million, compared with Core EBITDA loss of $1.5 million in the 2022 comparable quarter, primarily due to the existence of material Bitcoin mining operations in the current year quarter that didn’t exist in the prior year. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.
  • Cash of approximately $0.5 million, digital assets of $2.2 million, and working capital of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023 based on 90.1 BTC at a price of approximately $25,000 as of September 30, 2023. The current BTC market price has averaged between $35,000 to $37,000 in recent weeks. In October 2023, the Company also received approximately $800 thousand from SeaStar Medical Holdings as a partial repayment of their outstanding note receivable.
  • Total LM Funding stockholders’ equity of approximately $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share, as of September 30, 2023 (with the per-share amount calculated as LMFA stockholders’ equity divided by approximately 14,652,000 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023).

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, November 15 , 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 406670. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/49429 or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.lmfunding.com/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through November 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 49429.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

(tables follow)

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 September 30,  December 31, 
 2023  2022 
 (Unaudited)    
Assets     
Cash$469,007  $4,238,006 
Digital Assets 2,256,500   888,026 
Finance receivables 21,558   26,802 
Marketable securities 198,094   4,290 
Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation 2,277,012   3,807,749 
Less: Allowance for credit loss reserve on notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (22,344)  - 
Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation, net 2,254,668   3,807,749 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,463,094   1,233,322 
Income tax receivable 293,466   293,466 
Current assets 6,956,387   10,491,661 
      
Fixed assets, net 25,917,390   27,192,317 
Deposits on mining equipment 282,233   525,219 
Hosting services deposits 2,218,452   2,200,452 
Real estate assets owned 80,057   80,057 
Long-term investments - debt security -   2,402,542 
Less: Allowance for losses on debt security -   (1,052,542)
Long-term investments - debt security, net -   1,350,000 
Long-term investments - equity securities 72,815   464,778 
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation 683,100   10,608,750 
Symbiont intangible assets, net 2,000,000   - 
Operating lease - right of use assets 214,574   265,658 
Other assets 10,726   10,726 
Long-term assets 31,479,347   42,697,957 
Total assets$38,435,734  $53,189,618 
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,253,311   1,570,906 
Note payable - short-term 63,208   475,775 
Due to related parties 44,398   75,488 
Current portion of lease liability 106,689   90,823 
Total current liabilities 2,467,606   2,212,992 
      
Lease liability - net of current portion 114,855   179,397 
Long-term liabilities 114,855   179,397 
Total liabilities 2,582,461   2,392,389 
      
Stockholders' equity     
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 -   - 
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 14,651,883 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 13,091,883 as of December 31, 2022 14,652   13,092 
Additional paid-in capital 94,722,633   92,195,341 
Accumulated deficit (57,369,694)  (43,017,207)
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 37,367,591   49,191,226 
Non-controlling interest (1,514,318)  1,606,003 
Total stockholders' equity 35,853,273   50,797,229 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$38,435,734  $53,189,618 



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenues:           
Digital mining revenues$3,283,473  $42,157  $8,342,646  $42,157 
Specialty finance revenue 101,535   104,835   474,544   450,920 
Rental revenue 34,500   40,788   111,486   120,240 
Total revenues 3,419,508   187,780   8,928,676   613,317 
Operating costs and expenses:           
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,708,672   38,960   6,738,170   38,960 
Staff costs & payroll 1,340,665   4,297,540   4,736,940   12,886,432 
Professional fees 419,173   714,730   1,228,503   2,520,981 
Settlement costs with associations -   -   10,000   160 
Selling, general and administrative 201,151   209,328   683,174   446,519 
Real estate management and disposal 26,453   22,558   127,611   76,453 
Depreciation and amortization 1,516,873   38,617   3,487,866   43,718 
Collection costs 8,098   5,037   17,533   (6,689)
Impairment loss on mined digital assets 383,497   870   822,650   870 
Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets (261,191)  -   (1,331,982)  - 
Other operating costs 246,536   124,405   704,390   274,298 
Total operating costs and expenses 6,589,927   5,452,045   17,224,855   16,281,702 
Operating loss (3,170,419)  (5,264,265)  (8,296,179)  (15,668,385)
Realized gain (loss) on securities 1,788   -   1,788   (349,920)
Realized gain on convertible debt securities -   -   -   287,778 
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 2,058   (13,000)  6,436   (36,900)
Impairment loss on hosting deposits -   -   (36,691)  - 
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets (750,678)  -   (750,678)  - 
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities (778,078)  (194,174)  (10,317,613)  11,034,828 
Impairment loss on digital assets -   (25,764)  -   (403,471)
Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets -   -   1,917   - 
Digital assets other income -   -   -   5,658 
Other income - coupon sales 10,160   -   639,472   - 
Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable (22,344)  -   (22,344)  - 
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance -   -   1,052,543   - 
Other income - finance revenue -   -   37,660   - 
Dividend income -   1,125   -   3,875 
Interest income 39,657   85,602   210,881   264,947 
Loss before income taxes (4,667,856)  (5,410,476)  (17,472,808)  (4,861,590)
Income tax expense -   (1,311,678)  -   (1,311,678)
Net Loss$(4,667,856) $(6,722,154) $(17,472,808) $(6,173,268)
Less: loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 250,880   59,298   3,120,321   (3,373,299)
Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc.$(4,416,976) $(6,662,856) $(14,352,487) $(9,546,567)
            
Basic loss per common share$(0.33) $(0.51) $(1.08) $(0.73)
Diluted loss per common share$(0.33) $(0.51) $(1.08) $(0.73)
            
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding           
Basic 13,480,470   13,091,883   13,237,121   13,081,591 
Diluted 13,480,470   13,091,883   13,237,121   13,081,591 



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
 
 Nine Months ended September 30, 
 2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
Net loss$(17,472,808) $(6,173,268)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities     
Depreciation and amortization 3,487,866   43,718 
Noncash lease expense 70,545   71,288 
Stock compensation 917,057   988,498 
Stock option expense 1,611,795   9,956,219 
Accrued investment income (130,990)  (259,867)
Impairment loss on digital assets 822,650   404,341 
Impairment loss on hosting deposits 36,691   - 
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets 750,678   - 
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (6,436)  36,900 
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 10,317,613   (11,034,828)
Realized loss (gain) on securities (1,788)  349,920 
Realized gain on convertible note receivable -   (287,778)
Realized gain on sale of digital assets (1,333,899)  - 
Proceeds from securities 554,036   2,565,893 
Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities -   844,882 
Investments in marketable securities (739,616)  (844,882)
Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable 22,344   - 
Reversal of allowance loss on debt security (1,052,543)  - 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:     
Prepaid expenses and other assets (123,221)  807,352 
Hosting deposits (54,691)  - 
Repayments to related party (31,090)  (45,605)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 682,405   172,723 
Mining of digital assets (8,352,805)  (42,157)
Proceeds from sale of digital assets 7,487,058   - 
Lease liability payments (70,563)  (75,574)
Deferred taxes and taxes payable -   841,678 
Net cash used in operating activities (2,609,712)  (1,680,547)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
Net collections of finance receivables - original product (8,765)  19,049 
Net collections of finance receivables - special product 14,009   (11,565)
Capital expenditures (1,913,303)  (15,380)
Investment in note receivable (100,000)  (350,000)
Investment in note receivable - related party -   (2,785,000)
Collection of note receivable 1,761,727   - 
Investment in digital assets (35,157)  (978,441)
Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets 43,678   - 
Symbiont asset acquisition (402,359)  - 
Deposits for mining equipment -   (16,467,402)
Net cash used in investing activities (640,170)  (20,588,739)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
Insurance financing repayments (499,453)  (114,688)
Insurance financing 86,886   - 
Issue costs from the issuance of common stock (106,550)  - 
Net cash used in financing activities (519,117)  (114,688)
NET DECREASE IN CASH (3,768,999)  (22,383,974)
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,238,006   32,559,185 
CASH - END OF PERIOD$469,007  $10,175,211 
      
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES     
ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized$21,887  $300,787 
Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net$1,177,226  $21,986,382 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION     
Cash paid for interest$-  $- 
Cash paid for taxes$-  $470,000 


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of intangible long-lived assets, gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

            
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
            
Net income (loss)$(4,667,856) $(6,722,154) $(17,472,808) $(6,173,268)
Income tax expense -   1,311,678   -   1,311,678 
Interest expense -   -   -   - 
Depreciation and amortization 1,516,873   38,617   3,487,866   43,718 
Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation$(3,150,983) $(5,371,859) $(13,984,942) $(4,817,872)
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 778,078   194,174   10,317,613   (11,034,828)
Realized gain on convertible debt securities -   -   -   (287,778)
Impairment loss on mined digital assets 383,497   870   822,650   870 
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets 750,678   -   750,678   - 
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance -   -   (1,052,543)  - 
Stock compensation and option expense 621,827   3,648,239   2,528,852   10,944,717 
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation$(616,903) $(1,528,576) $(617,692) $(5,194,891)


Tags

LM Funding America Inc.