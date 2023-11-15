LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,720% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $3.4 Million

Mined 117.1 Bitcoins in the Third Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of Approximately $28,000 per Bitcoin

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Approximately 5,549 Bitcoin mining machines in operation at hosting sites as of September 30, 2023.

Mined 117.1 Bitcoin in Q3 2023, valued at approximately $3.3 million based on the $28,000 average price of Bitcoin during the quarter.

Sequential quarterly revenue increased by 7.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2023.



Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “This quarter marks yet another significant step forward in our transition into Bitcoin mining. In the third quarter of 2023, we mined 117.1 Bitcoin, a 10% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2023. LM Funding is actively implementing an 'Infrastructure Light' approach in our Bitcoin mining business that seeks to mitigate risk and volatility in the market by focusing our capital investments on Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines that track the value of Bitcoin. Overall, we are quite encouraged by the overall market and outlook for Bitcoin pricing, including the upcoming 2024 halving event.”

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, further noted, "Beyond our year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, we experienced sequential quarterly revenue growth of 7% compared with Q2 2023. As of September 30, 2023, our cash plus BTC was approximately $2.7 million. Our working capital stood at $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023, and the equity of LM Funding shareholders was $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share. Given our financial position, we remain highly encouraged by the financial outlook for the business.”

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $3.4 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or more than 1,720%, from $0.2 million for the 2022 third quarter. The increase was primarily due to digital mining revenue of $3.3 million compared with $42 thousand of digital mining revenue in the same period last year as the Company commenced our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The average BTC price for the quarter recognized as revenue was approximately $28,000.

Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $4.4 million, which included a $0.8 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities and a $0.8 million impairment on our Symbiont assets compared with net income of approximately $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included a $0.2 million unrealized loss on investment and equity securities.

Core EBITDA loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, totaled approximately $0.6 million, compared with Core EBITDA loss of $1.5 million in the 2022 comparable quarter, primarily due to the existence of material Bitcoin mining operations in the current year quarter that didn’t exist in the prior year. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.

Cash of approximately $0.5 million, digital assets of $2.2 million, and working capital of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023 based on 90.1 BTC at a price of approximately $25,000 as of September 30, 2023. The current BTC market price has averaged between $35,000 to $37,000 in recent weeks. In October 2023, the Company also received approximately $800 thousand from SeaStar Medical Holdings as a partial repayment of their outstanding note receivable.

Total LM Funding stockholders’ equity of approximately $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share, as of September 30, 2023 (with the per-share amount calculated as LMFA stockholders’ equity divided by approximately 14,652,000 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023).



About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 469,007 $ 4,238,006 Digital Assets 2,256,500 888,026 Finance receivables 21,558 26,802 Marketable securities 198,094 4,290 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation 2,277,012 3,807,749 Less: Allowance for credit loss reserve on notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (22,344 ) - Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation, net 2,254,668 3,807,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,463,094 1,233,322 Income tax receivable 293,466 293,466 Current assets 6,956,387 10,491,661 Fixed assets, net 25,917,390 27,192,317 Deposits on mining equipment 282,233 525,219 Hosting services deposits 2,218,452 2,200,452 Real estate assets owned 80,057 80,057 Long-term investments - debt security - 2,402,542 Less: Allowance for losses on debt security - (1,052,542 ) Long-term investments - debt security, net - 1,350,000 Long-term investments - equity securities 72,815 464,778 Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation 683,100 10,608,750 Symbiont intangible assets, net 2,000,000 - Operating lease - right of use assets 214,574 265,658 Other assets 10,726 10,726 Long-term assets 31,479,347 42,697,957 Total assets $ 38,435,734 $ 53,189,618 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,253,311 1,570,906 Note payable - short-term 63,208 475,775 Due to related parties 44,398 75,488 Current portion of lease liability 106,689 90,823 Total current liabilities 2,467,606 2,212,992 Lease liability - net of current portion 114,855 179,397 Long-term liabilities 114,855 179,397 Total liabilities 2,582,461 2,392,389 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 14,651,883 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 13,091,883 as of December 31, 2022 14,652 13,092 Additional paid-in capital 94,722,633 92,195,341 Accumulated deficit (57,369,694 ) (43,017,207 ) Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 37,367,591 49,191,226 Non-controlling interest (1,514,318 ) 1,606,003 Total stockholders' equity 35,853,273 50,797,229 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,435,734 $ 53,189,618









LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Digital mining revenues $ 3,283,473 $ 42,157 $ 8,342,646 $ 42,157 Specialty finance revenue 101,535 104,835 474,544 450,920 Rental revenue 34,500 40,788 111,486 120,240 Total revenues 3,419,508 187,780 8,928,676 613,317 Operating costs and expenses: Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,708,672 38,960 6,738,170 38,960 Staff costs & payroll 1,340,665 4,297,540 4,736,940 12,886,432 Professional fees 419,173 714,730 1,228,503 2,520,981 Settlement costs with associations - - 10,000 160 Selling, general and administrative 201,151 209,328 683,174 446,519 Real estate management and disposal 26,453 22,558 127,611 76,453 Depreciation and amortization 1,516,873 38,617 3,487,866 43,718 Collection costs 8,098 5,037 17,533 (6,689 ) Impairment loss on mined digital assets 383,497 870 822,650 870 Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets (261,191 ) - (1,331,982 ) - Other operating costs 246,536 124,405 704,390 274,298 Total operating costs and expenses 6,589,927 5,452,045 17,224,855 16,281,702 Operating loss (3,170,419 ) (5,264,265 ) (8,296,179 ) (15,668,385 ) Realized gain (loss) on securities 1,788 - 1,788 (349,920 ) Realized gain on convertible debt securities - - - 287,778 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 2,058 (13,000 ) 6,436 (36,900 ) Impairment loss on hosting deposits - - (36,691 ) - Impairment loss on Symbiont assets (750,678 ) - (750,678 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities (778,078 ) (194,174 ) (10,317,613 ) 11,034,828 Impairment loss on digital assets - (25,764 ) - (403,471 ) Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets - - 1,917 - Digital assets other income - - - 5,658 Other income - coupon sales 10,160 - 639,472 - Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable (22,344 ) - (22,344 ) - Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance - - 1,052,543 - Other income - finance revenue - - 37,660 - Dividend income - 1,125 - 3,875 Interest income 39,657 85,602 210,881 264,947 Loss before income taxes (4,667,856 ) (5,410,476 ) (17,472,808 ) (4,861,590 ) Income tax expense - (1,311,678 ) - (1,311,678 ) Net Loss $ (4,667,856 ) $ (6,722,154 ) $ (17,472,808 ) $ (6,173,268 ) Less: loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 250,880 59,298 3,120,321 (3,373,299 ) Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (4,416,976 ) $ (6,662,856 ) $ (14,352,487 ) $ (9,546,567 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.73 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 13,480,470 13,091,883 13,237,121 13,081,591 Diluted 13,480,470 13,091,883 13,237,121 13,081,591









LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (17,472,808 ) $ (6,173,268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,487,866 43,718 Noncash lease expense 70,545 71,288 Stock compensation 917,057 988,498 Stock option expense 1,611,795 9,956,219 Accrued investment income (130,990 ) (259,867 ) Impairment loss on digital assets 822,650 404,341 Impairment loss on hosting deposits 36,691 - Impairment loss on Symbiont assets 750,678 - Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (6,436 ) 36,900 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 10,317,613 (11,034,828 ) Realized loss (gain) on securities (1,788 ) 349,920 Realized gain on convertible note receivable - (287,778 ) Realized gain on sale of digital assets (1,333,899 ) - Proceeds from securities 554,036 2,565,893 Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities - 844,882 Investments in marketable securities (739,616 ) (844,882 ) Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable 22,344 - Reversal of allowance loss on debt security (1,052,543 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets (123,221 ) 807,352 Hosting deposits (54,691 ) - Repayments to related party (31,090 ) (45,605 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 682,405 172,723 Mining of digital assets (8,352,805 ) (42,157 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets 7,487,058 - Lease liability payments (70,563 ) (75,574 ) Deferred taxes and taxes payable - 841,678 Net cash used in operating activities (2,609,712 ) (1,680,547 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net collections of finance receivables - original product (8,765 ) 19,049 Net collections of finance receivables - special product 14,009 (11,565 ) Capital expenditures (1,913,303 ) (15,380 ) Investment in note receivable (100,000 ) (350,000 ) Investment in note receivable - related party - (2,785,000 ) Collection of note receivable 1,761,727 - Investment in digital assets (35,157 ) (978,441 ) Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets 43,678 - Symbiont asset acquisition (402,359 ) - Deposits for mining equipment - (16,467,402 ) Net cash used in investing activities (640,170 ) (20,588,739 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Insurance financing repayments (499,453 ) (114,688 ) Insurance financing 86,886 - Issue costs from the issuance of common stock (106,550 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (519,117 ) (114,688 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (3,768,999 ) (22,383,974 ) CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,238,006 32,559,185 CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 469,007 $ 10,175,211 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ 21,887 $ 300,787 Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net $ 1,177,226 $ 21,986,382 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for taxes $ - $ 470,000





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of intangible long-lived assets, gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA: