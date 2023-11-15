Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Frederikke Hildebrandt Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 524.50 90 shares DKK 526.00 60 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



150 shares



DKK 78,765.00 e) Date of the transaction



15 November 2023 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Karoline Hildebrandt Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code







Shares

DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 525.50 150 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



150 shares

DKK 78,825.00 e) Date of the transaction



15 November 2023 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Jakob Hildebrandt Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code







Shares

DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 524.00 92 shares DKK 525.00 58 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



150 shares

DKK 78,658.00 e) Date of the transaction



15 November 2023 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen



Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

