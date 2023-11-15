Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Frederikke Hildebrandt Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith
b) Initial notification/amendment

  		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b) Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 524.50 90 shares
DKK 526.00 60 shares
   
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
  

150 shares

DKK 78,765.00
e) Date of the transaction

  		15 November 2023
f) Place of transaction

  		Nasdaq Copenhagen



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Karoline Hildebrandt Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith
b) Initial notification/amendment

  		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

  		 

Shares
DK0010253921
b) Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 525.50 150 shares
   
   
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
  

150 shares
DKK 78,825.00
e) Date of the transaction

  		15 November 2023
f) Place of transaction

  		Nasdaq Copenhagen




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Jakob Hildebrandt Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Person closely associated to member of the board of directors Hans Martin Smith
b) Initial notification/amendment

  		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

  		 

Shares
DK0010253921
b) Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 524.00 92 shares
DKK 525.00 58 shares
   
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
  

150 shares
DKK 78,658.00
e) Date of the transaction

  		15 November 2023
f) Place of transaction

  		Nasdaq Copenhagen


