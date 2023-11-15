EXL Recognized as Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it is now a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model.



As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model, EXL demonstrated its proficiency in leveraging Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and advanced analytics tools to drive transformative insights for clients. This status underscores EXL's dedication to delivering exceptional value and innovative data-led analytics and AI services.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Google Cloud Premier Partner in the Service Engagement Model,” said Vivek Jetley, executive vice president and global head of Analytics at EXL. “This achievement reflects our team's expertise and commitment to helping organizations harness the power of AI and data analytics in the cloud. Our more than 8,000 data scientists, generative AI experts, and deep domain expertise empower businesses to uncover meaningful insights, make data-driven decisions, and achieve strategic business outcomes. EXL provides a comprehensive suite of data analytics services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.”

“We’re pleased to welcome EXL as a Google Cloud Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model,” said Kim Lasseter, global director of partner advantage at Google Cloud. “This indicates they've achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations.”

“Leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities as part of EXL’s cloud ecosystem accelerates the orchestration of data-led solutions for our clients’ transformation,” said Baljinder Singh, global chief information officer and head of enterprise digital transformation at EXL. “Our combined data, advanced analytics and AI capabilities equip organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth across their value chains.”

EXL's expertise in data analytics services further amplifies its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions to clients across industries. With a team of highly skilled data scientists and cloud engineers, EXL has demonstrated excellence in areas such as generative AI, data engineering, data visualization, machine learning and cloud orchestration.

As part of the Partner Advantage program, EXL will access exclusive resources, technical support, and training from Google Cloud, enabling it to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and drive innovation in data analytics. EXL’s achievement as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model reaffirms its commitment to excellence and positions it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data in the cloud.

