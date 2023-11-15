ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Stephanie M. Tominaga, M.D. to Newly Renovated State-of-the-Art Fresh Meadows, Queens, NY Location

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), is proud to announce that otolaryngologist Stephanie M. Tominaga M.D., will be joining the practice’s newly renovated clinical site in Fresh Meadows, Queens, NY, effective October 2024. There, she will serve the needs of adult and pediatric patients in a state-of-the-art office located on the 3rd floor of 163-03 Horace Harding Expressway.

Dr. Tominaga obtained her B.A. in Psychology from Cornell University in May 2009, and earned her M.D from the University of Florida in 2019. She will complete her residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY in June 2024. Dr. Tominaga is a member of the American Medical Association, as well as the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS). She also served on the AAO-HNS Pan American Committee.

During her time at the University of Florida, Dr. Tominaga co-authored numerous publications on a variety of topics including postoperative respiratory complications after adeno-tonsillectomy in children with obstructive sleep apnea, as well as recurrent pleomorphic dermal sarcoma (cancer) of the temporal bone.

Dr. Tominaga grew up in São Paulo, Brazil, and speaks Portuguese, French, and Spanish. She enjoys traveling, learning new languages, and exploring the outdoors.

Dr. Tominaga joins a stellar team of physicians at the new ENTA Fresh Meadows location including otolaryngologists Nelson Alcaraz, M.D. and Kamran Sadr-Azodi, M.D., as well as allergist/immunologist Niha Qamar, M.D.

The Fresh Meadows office of ENTA has recently undergone extensive renovations, equipping it with best-in-class technologies and a patient-friendly decor. These upgrades represent the group’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to the communities they serve while also ensuring a welcoming and comfortable environment for those who visit.

“Investing in the best young otolaryngologists completing residency training across the country is an investment in the future of our practice and, more importantly, in the health and well-being of our patients and our communities,” says Dr. Steven Gold, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “The fresh perspectives, energy, and dedication Dr. Tominaga brings to ENTA are the building blocks of excellence in patient care—and we are so excited to have her join our team.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

