Threat Intelligence Market worth $15.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Threat Intelligence Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in threat intelligence to drive market growth. The spike in BYOD and WFH due to COVID-19 and increased necessity of a balanced security approach among enterprises contribute to the growth of threat intelligence market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Threat Intelligence Market"



382- Tables

47 - Figures

296 – Pages

Threat Intelligence Market Dynamics:

Drivers :

Accretion of digital technologies and industrial systems Convergence of IT and OT systems Exponential rise and sophistication of cyberattacks

Restraints:

High procurement costs of threat intelligence solutions Technical complexities and lack of interoperability between threat intelligence solutions

Opportunities:

investments by governments and enterprises to develop robust threat intelligence solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure Increasing demand for professional and managed security services to open lucrative opportunities for threat intelligence services Necessity of balanced security approach

List of Key Players in Threat Intelligence Market:

IBM

Cisco

Trend Micro

McAfee

Mimecast

VMware

AT&T

Check Point

DXC Technology

Broadcom

NSFOCUS

Threat intelligence is the analysis of data using tools and techniques to generate meaningful information about existing or emerging threats targeting the organization that helps mitigate risks. Threat intelligence helps organizations make faster, more informed security decisions and change their behavior from reactive to proactive to combat the attacks.

This report's scope covers the threat intelligence market by component (solutions and services), application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Moreover, this study analyzes the threat intelligence market based on contemporary trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed trends, vendors’ shares, size, forecast, and analysis of key players in the market.

Based on regions, the threat intelligence market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs. The growing cyber attacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations. These cyber attacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in Asia Pacific have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.

Based on application, the government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the segment include the increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance and demand to discover threat patterns, prioritize network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevent onward intrusion.

