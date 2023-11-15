Optimove Launches Optimove Courses to Enhance Clients' Mastery of the Platform’s Customer-Led Marketing Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today launched Optimove Courses, an online curriculum of insight-packed video-first learning paths designed to empower Optimove clients to master and maximize the platform’s CRM marketing capabilities. Through Optimove Courses’ four initial learning paths, clients gain a deeper understanding of how to utilize the tools at their disposal to craft more sophisticated and impactful marketing campaigns.

The Optimove Courses series is based on years of in-depth knowledge and insight into clients’ needs and requirements as they learn to master the Optimove platform. Each of the four learning paths consists of self-paced, bite-size video-first modules meticulously crafted to accommodate busy schedules and all career stages.

Optimove Courses’ interactive learning experience progresses logically, catering to clients’ specific needs and objectives. Each module incorporates exercises and assessments to reinforce learning and ensure a firm grasp of key concepts. The initial learning paths on the platform are:

Optimove Essentials: empowers clients to establish a strong foundation in key Optimove capabilities and fundamentals.

empowers clients to establish a strong foundation in key Optimove capabilities and fundamentals. Optimove Advanced: designed to elevate skills with advanced strategies and techniques.

designed to elevate skills with advanced strategies and techniques. Optimove Email Marketing: empowers mastery of the subtleties of email marketing, a critical component of any marketing strategy.

empowers mastery of the subtleties of email marketing, a critical component of any marketing strategy. Optimove Real-Time Marketing: designed to elevates and transform approaches to customer engagement.

In the coming weeks, new learning paths will be added on Data and Reporting, Mobile Marketing, Opti-X (Optimove’s Digital Experience Platform), and more.

Upon completing a learning path, clients will have the opportunity to earn an official Optimove certification. The certification demonstrates marketers’ dedication to mastering Optimove and is a valuable credential for career advancement.

"This initiative was born out of thousands of hours spent engaging one-on-one with our clients to ensure they optimize Optimove’s platform and solutions. Optimove Courses are a valuable resource designed to enhance the proficiency of our clients and partners in relationship marketing," stated Varda Tirosh, Chief Customer Officer at Optimove. "Optimove Courses empowers them to expand their knowledge and expertise at their own pace to harness the full potential of advanced Customer-Led Marketing capabilities. We are dedicated to our clients' success in offering this learning opportunity that goes beyond the platform to fuel their journey towards elevated customer loyalty, trust, and brand growth."

Optimove clients and partners can enroll using this link.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands, including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, bet365, and Staples. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

Attachments