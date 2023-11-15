Fast Simon Launches Merchandising for AI-Powered Product Recommendations

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today launched its Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor. The new editor gives merchandisers granular control over AI-generated product recommendations to deliver the most advanced suggestions to shoppers.



Fast Simon has used AI to optimize product display and recommendations for years. Now merchandisers can add rules to augment AI’s suggestions based on inventory levels, sales velocity, product collections and more. For example, if a shopper selects a pair of black boots, a variety of clothing items and accessories can be suggested to complement them. Combining the power of AI with merchandising rules surfaces items that shoppers want and that merchants want to move.

“Merchandisers must be able to achieve the delicate balance of inventory and sales while helping shoppers quickly find what they’re looking for and introduce them to other items they might enjoy,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “We’re giving merchandisers granular control over AI recommendations to help them achieve that balance so they can increase average order value and meet customer demands.”

The Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor uses AI to promote best-sellers, recommend items based on browsing and search activity, bury out-of-stock products and more. It is context sensitive and personalized, so recommendations are tailored to the collection, product, cart or home page where they’re displayed.

Key benefits of Fast Simon’s Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor:

Granular control of baseline AI recommendations

Merchandisers can create recommendation rules for unique categories and attributes

Context-sensitive controls tailor recommendations to the page where they’re viewed

Global rules can be pushed to multiple stores to create a consistent shopper experience

The Upsell and Cross-Sell Merchandising Editor seamlessly integrates with Fast Simon's Visual Merchandising Editor , which surfaces business information and lets merchandisers customize how products are displayed with a simple drag-and-drop function. These products help merchandisers inspire customers, boost engagement and increase sales. Combining AI recommendations and manual merchandising rules allows brands to serve tailored, highly relevant products to each shopper.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

