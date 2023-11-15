Aware and Serban Group Team Up To Create Biometric Authentication Powerhouse Serving Latin American and European Markets

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin America (LATAM) and Europe are two of the most culturally rich and diverse regions of the world. This heterogeneity is matched only by the diversity of these regions’ identity credentials – and, increasingly, the corresponding opportunities for fraud.



Fortunately, these regions - LATAM and LATAM financial services in particular – have become significant users and adopters of biometric authentication. The partnership announced today between Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global biometric platform company that uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics, and Serban Group , a leader in integrated digital technology business consulting and support, will bolster the delivery of biometric digital identity and authentication solutions to financial services firms, governments and commercial enterprises in the LATAM and European regions.

“Aware’s solutions, both on-prem and SaaS-based, are industry-leading and recognized the world over for their exceptional accuracy and demographic parity ,” says Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware. “This partnership will enable our companies to jointly create leading-edge, highly advanced and secure biometric authentication solutions for enterprises, governments and financial services institutions in these key markets.”

“Serban Group is an ideal partner for Aware as the company seeks to amplify its already impressive position in these high-growth regional theaters,” says Juan Pablo Yagüe, Strategic Alliances & Digital Identity Manager at Serban Group. “With 20 years of experience, Serban Group already has a strong network of partners within LATAM and Europe, in addition to a dedicated division, Digital Identity. We are delighted to partner with Aware to help leading organizations in LATAM and Europe improve security, fight fraud and streamline operations through biometrics.”

Serban Group is the newest member of Aware’s formalized partner program , and an excellent example of how a technology provider can integrate Aware technology to address global use cases in a manner that leverages their local, regionalized and specialized expertise. Through this dedicated program, Aware is equipping technology providers with the power to create and increase revenue streams by offering biometrics.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

